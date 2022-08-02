Perth teens teach ceilidh dancing to locals and Ukrainian refugees on Poland trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth teens teach ceilidh dancing to locals and Ukrainian refugees on Poland trip

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 2 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 2 2022, 12.03pm
Perth teens taught Polish and Ukrainian youngsters how to do a ceilidh dance. Picture on the left, (left to right): Top row: Laura Baillie, Caleb McClean, Sarah Wills, Ellie Gilmour, Kate Hemming. Middle row: Alyxs Dellaquaglia, Layla Riddoch, Bottom row: Vicky Goodwin.

A group of teens from Perth have exported traditional Scottish ceilidh dancing to Poles and Ukrainian refugees.

Four youngsters from YMCA Tayside and three from the city’s Trinity Church of the Nazarene enjoyed a 10-day summer camp at the town of Sulejow in central Poland.

Here they organised sports competitions, entertainment such as craft displays, quizzes and a bonfire night, and also taught English to 60 Polish and 25 Ukrainian youngsters – the latter having fled their country since the conflict with Russia began in February.

The tourists gave ceilidh lessons.
The tourists gave ceilidh lessons.

The Scottish youngsters additionally showed them how to ceilidh dance.

Perth resident and YMCA Tayside youth worker Alyxs Dellaquaglia, 31, led the trip. She said: “The Polish and Ukrainian kids enjoyed the ceilidh experience.

“They did Auld Lang Syne and learnt some of the songs. We didn’t teach them too many but they now also know Strip the Willow and the Gay Gordons.”

‘It was just doing life together’

The camp was the result of a link-up with Polish charity Camp Arka.

The YMCA and church raised £3,000 to pay for the trip through events, a bake sale and climbing Ben Vorlich.

Sport was high on the agenda at the camp.

Alyxs said: “At the camp they played volleyball and basketball. They also did a 15km kayak trip, which meant they were out for three and a half hours.

“We also played cards, charades and other games. There was a pool so they went in there. It was just doing life together.”

‘They were exposed to different living conditions’

The trip provided a valuable learning opportunity.

“A lot of the people from Tayside had never been on an international mission trip before – one of them had never been abroad at all,” Alyxs added.

“It was quite a transformational experience, working as a team, sharing a room with eight people.

“Lots of them are used to having their own room with their own private comforts. But here in the camp they were exposed to different living conditions, new food they had never tried, a new language. They were coming up against so many things.”

‘It was quite emotional’

Meeting Ukrainian youngsters who had fled from war was also an eye-opener.

“It was quite interesting hearing the stories from the kids,” Alyxs said. “Some of them haven’t seen their dads because they are still in Ukraine while they are in Ukraine with their sisters and their mum. It was quite emotional.

‘It felt like a taste of normality’

Alyxs wants to return to the summer camp next year and says it might be incorporated into the YMCA’s programme.

Alyxs Dellaquaglia.
Alyxs Dellaquaglia.

“Covid has stopped a lot of dreams coming through,” she said. “Lots of local young people turned 18 during that time and couldn’t celebrate.

“The same applies for the Polish kids who used to go to this camp every year. It’s a pretty cheap camp in terms of what is available and they did not know if they would return.

“It was amazing this year to have a camp with the kids together. It felt like a taste of normality after such a strange few years.”

