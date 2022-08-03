‘Divebombing’ gulls stop Perth mum training her dog to save son’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Divebombing’ gulls stop Perth mum training her dog to save son’s life

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 3 2022, 5.58am
Amanda Thomson says she is struggling to train Flash for medical detection duties due to gulls nesting nearby.
Amanda Thomson says she is struggling to train Flash for medical detection duties due to gulls nesting nearby.

“Divebombing” gulls are stopping a Perth mum from training her dog to potentially save her son’s life.

Amanda Thomson, 52, is trying to teach her one-year-old Fox Red Labrador, Flash, to be a medical detection dog for Jamie, 15, who has type one diabetes.

Jamie’s condition has left him in comas and he has spent several nights in Perth Royal Infirmary having fallen unconscious.

Amanda Thomson.

But Amanda says intimidation from gulls nesting nearby is making it unsafe for her to work in her garden with Flash, for whom she paid £2,000 specifically for medical purposes.

She also recalls screaming during a recent targeted attack by a divebombing gull that forced her and Flash to dash inside to the sanctuary of their Holly Terrace home.

This article details the concerns about gulls shared by many in the local area, and explains Perth and Kinross Council’s response to a councillor’s query on the matter.

‘I lived by the seaside all of my life’

The great irony with Amanda Thomson being tormented by gulls in Perth is that when she grew up by the sea she had no issues whatsoever.

The name of the East Lothian Town that she grew up in – Gullane – is also ironic. It is the home of the Muirfield golf course, which regularly hosts of The Open.

“I lived by the seaside all of my life but I have only experienced problems with gulls in the past two years,” she said.

‘They have some young ones and get defensive’

Since 2005 Amanda has lived in Oakbank, which is generally clean and tidy, and one of Perth’s furthest spots from the Tay.

So the problem is not that she lives close to the sea, or that food is left in the open to attract birds.

Gulls have nested on flats at Muircroft Terrace – despite spikes designed to deter them.

It is that, inexplicably, the gulls have decided to nest here. There are currently three chicks in the nest of a roof in nearby Muircroft Terrace West, and a suspected nest at Viewlands Primary School.

“They have some young ones and get defensive when they have fledglings,” said Amanda’s husband Neil, 52, who has lived in Holly Terrace for 20 years.

“There have always been seagulls around the place but not to the extent of it at the moment.”

‘It can be deadly’

Perth High School student Jamie has already suffered some terrifying moments in his young life.

After being diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of eight every effort has been made to ensure his blood-sugar levels are stable.

He wears a Dexcom G6 sensor on his abdomen that provides a continuous glucose count and this communicates with his mobile phone, activating an alarm if necessary.

“You can put all the technology in place but when it fails and you are asleep it can be deadly,” Jamie said.

“I have been unconscious, in comas and in hospital too many times.”

‘Every day counts’

Jamie did some research and discovered that a medical detection dog could compensate for the limitations of modern technology.

Once fully trained, Flash will be able to detect unusual changes in Jamie’s body odour that may signify a glucose imbalance and raise the alarm.

Amanda’s Labrador-cross dog Flash.

“This is a working dog I have spent a lot of money on and every day counts,” Amanda said. “I want to be out doing heel work but knowing these gulls are going to swarm us, I don’t like that.

“I could put him in a car and somewhere else to train him but you need a safe space that is not open. That is why we try to do it in the garden.”

‘I screamed, I yelped’

Amanda believes she has good reason to be anxious after a terrifying incident last week.

Amanda and Flash.

She recalled: “I had been walking the dog and was just coming down the path to home, and out of nowhere a gull came, right from behind. The dog even got a fright.

“It then turned round and came back towards us again. So I thought I would better come back to the house.

“Some time elapsed before I decided to go out to the shed for something. It was just crazy – I got the fright of my life.

“I don’t know where it came from. It was straight down and it was like ‘whoosh’. I screamed, I yelped. Neil came running out to get us back in. It was relentless for a period of time.

“I, like others, have had enough of this. Taking the dog out isn’t much fun when you have seagulls circling overhead and swooping down from behind to catch you unawares – only to turn and divebomb you again.

“I should be out here doing dog training but I don’t want anything to happen to Flash.”

‘They seem to keep coming back’

It isn’t just Amanda who has been affected. Harrowing gull stories are recounted in detail on the Oakbank Community Facebook page.

Two years ago the then local ward councillor Willie Wilson met up with residents of the flats on Muircroft Terrace, who then paid for a professional company to remove nests – at an allowable time – and arranged for spikes to be inserted on the roofs.

“But they seem to keep coming back,” added Amanda.

‘It must be quite scary’

The council baton has now been passed to Cllr Liz Barrett, the Lib Dem member for Perth City South.

She has been advised by Perth and Kinross Council officers that under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is against the law to capture, injure or interfere with any wild bird, their nests or eggs.

Cllr Liz Barrett.

“It’s especially difficult to tackle this during the nesting season,” said Cllr Barrett, who has asked the council to investigate whether there are nests on Viewlands Primary School, and how these could be addressed.

“I’m really sorry that the residents are having this problem – it must be quite scary,” she added.

The gull nesting season typically runs from April to July. Oakbank residents will hope they don’t return next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]