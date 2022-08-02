Five-day Pitlochry road closure plan scrapped after backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plan to shut part of the main road through Pitlochry for five days has been scrapped after a backlash.

Network Rail had planned to carry out an inspection of the bridge over the line on Atholl Road – close to Dysart Brae – from next week.

It would have meant a several-mile diversion for drivers heading north of the town.

Atholl Road to remain open at all times

But following outcry from business owners and politicians, some of the work will now be completed while the road remains open – with temporary signals instead.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our intention now is to undertake the important topographical survey work by having temporary traffic lights in place instead of closing the bridge.

“This will be done over a period of two nights, Monday August 8 and Tuesday August 9, from 8pm to 6am on each night and means the road will remain open at all times.

“We will then return at a later date to complete the remaining ground investigation work to the bridge and will provide an update to the community well in advance of this.”

Councillor John Duff, who was critical of the closure plans, has welcomed the U-turn.

He said: “I am very pleased that Network Rail have taken on board the concerns I raised with them on behalf of local businesses and residents.

“The overnight works now proposed will have very little impact on the town and there is no danger of them causing a trading loss at what is the busiest time of the year for the local economy.

“I am extremely grateful to Network Rail for listening to our concerns and for making these changes.

“Further works will be carried out later in the year and I will be liaising with Network Rail to ensure that these are undertaken at a more appropriate time and with the minimum of inconvenience.”