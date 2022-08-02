Five-day Pitlochry road closure plan scrapped after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five-day Pitlochry road closure plan scrapped after backlash

By Alasdair Clark
August 2 2022, 4.48pm
The site of the roadworks on Atholl Road, Pitlochry. Image: Google.
A plan to shut part of the main road through Pitlochry for five days has been scrapped after a backlash.

Network Rail had planned to carry out an inspection of the bridge over the line on Atholl Road – close to Dysart Brae – from next week.

It would have meant a several-mile diversion for drivers heading north of the town.

Atholl Road to remain open at all times

But following outcry from business owners and politicians, some of the work will now be completed while the road remains open – with temporary signals instead.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our intention now is to undertake the important topographical survey work by having temporary traffic lights in place instead of closing the bridge.

“This will be done over a period of two nights, Monday August 8 and Tuesday August 9, from 8pm to 6am on each night and means the road will remain open at all times.

Councillor John Duff.

“We will then return at a later date to complete the remaining ground investigation work to the bridge and will provide an update to the community well in advance of this.”

Councillor John Duff, who was critical of the closure plans, has welcomed the U-turn.

He said: “I am very pleased that Network Rail have taken on board the concerns I raised with them on behalf of local businesses and residents.

“The overnight works now proposed will have very little impact on the town and there is no danger of them causing a trading loss at what is the busiest time of the year for the local economy.

“I am extremely grateful to Network Rail for listening to our concerns and for making these changes.

“Further works will be carried out later in the year and I will be liaising with Network Rail to ensure that these are undertaken at a more appropriate time and with the minimum of inconvenience.”

