‘Our clients prefer Aldi’: Local foodbank backs Kinross-shire supermarket plan

The plan for a new Aldi in Kinross-shire has been backed by a local foodbank charity.

The retailer has lodged an application to Perth and Kinross Council for a new supermarket on Auld Mart Road in Milnathort.

There is an existing Sainsbury’s in Kinross but Annie McCormack, chairman of anti-poverty charity Broke Not Broken, says cash-strapped residents prefer Aldi.

She says the new store would ensure Kinross-shire residents need no longer travel to Cowdenbeath in Fife to shop at an Aldi.

Annie, whose charity runs a foodbank in Kinross, has sent a letter to the council expressing her full support for the scheme.

“Having worked with Aldi through food donations, food purchase and food vouchers, we know many of our foodbank clients use Aldi to make their money go further but the cost of travelling there is a barrier to that,” she said.

“Having another supermarket locally will be incredibly important to those on low incomes and we saw that during Covid and the lockdowns that having to use a more expensive local supermarket meant they had to get support from our foodbank.”

Flexible shifts wanted

Aldi says the new 1,800 square-metre store will cost £5.3million and create around 35 full-time and part-time jobs.

The majority of the people who use our foodbank are single parents

“They have a specific commitment to pay their employees the living wage, which is something we would support from a business coming into the area,” Annie added.

“We run a foodbank and are an anti-poverty charity so we know how important a decent wage is to people.

“I would hope that they have flexible shifts available.

“The majority of the people who use our foodbank are single parents so I know childcare is a massive issue in terms of getting people into employment.”

90% in favour

The retailer announced its plans for the development in May, and wrote to more than 3,500 locals to gather feedback.

More than 1,000 responded, with 90% supporting the development in principle, according to documents lodged by Aldi.

A further 8% said no and 2% left the field blank.

More than 40 members of the public have also made submissions directly to the local authority about the proposals – the majority of which are in support of the plans.

More detail on proposal

Around two-thirds of the 1,800 square-metre footprint will be the shop area, with the rest staff welfare and storage areas.

The plans include 97 parking bays and 10 cycle spaces.

The proposals will be considered by councillors in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Aldi was granted permission for a new store in Perth, which is set to open in 2024.