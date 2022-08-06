‘Our clients prefer Aldi’: Local foodbank backs Kinross-shire supermarket plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

‘Our clients prefer Aldi’: Local foodbank backs Kinross-shire supermarket plan

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 6 2022, 5.56am
Annie McCormack from the Broke not Broken charity is backing plans for a new Aldi at Milnathort.
The plan for a new Aldi in Kinross-shire has been backed by a local foodbank charity.

The retailer has lodged an application to Perth and Kinross Council for a new supermarket on Auld Mart Road in Milnathort.

There is an existing Sainsbury’s in Kinross but Annie McCormack, chairman of anti-poverty charity Broke Not Broken, says cash-strapped residents prefer Aldi.

She says the new store would ensure Kinross-shire residents need no longer travel to Cowdenbeath in Fife to shop at an Aldi.

Staff at the foodbank.

Annie, whose charity runs a foodbank in Kinross, has sent a letter to the council expressing her full support for the scheme.

“Having worked with Aldi through food donations, food purchase and food vouchers, we know many of our foodbank clients use Aldi to make their money go further but the cost of travelling there is a barrier to that,” she said.

“Having another supermarket locally will be incredibly important to those on low incomes and we saw that during Covid and the lockdowns that having to use a more expensive local supermarket meant they had to get support from our foodbank.”

Flexible shifts wanted

Aldi says the new 1,800 square-metre store will cost £5.3million and create around 35 full-time and part-time jobs.

The majority of the people who use our foodbank are single parents

“They have a specific commitment to pay their employees the living wage, which is something we would support from a business coming into the area,” Annie added.

“We run a foodbank and are an anti-poverty charity so we know how important a decent wage is to people.

“I would hope that they have flexible shifts available.

“The majority of the people who use our foodbank are single parents so I know childcare is a massive issue in terms of getting people into employment.”

90% in favour

The retailer announced its plans for the development in May, and wrote to more than 3,500 locals to gather feedback.

The proposed new Aldi in Milnathort.

More than 1,000 responded, with 90% supporting the development in principle, according to documents lodged by Aldi.

A further 8% said no and 2% left the field blank.

More than 40 members of the public have also made submissions directly to the local authority about the proposals – the majority of which are in support of the plans.

More detail on proposal

Around two-thirds of the 1,800 square-metre footprint will be the shop area, with the rest staff welfare and storage areas.

The plans include 97 parking bays and 10 cycle spaces.

The proposals will be considered by councillors in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Aldi was granted permission for a new store in Perth, which is set to open in 2024.

Community divided on plans for Kinross-shire Aldi store

