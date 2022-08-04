M90 Perth slip road to shut for completion of roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A slip road on the M90 near Perth is set to shut on Thursday night for the completion of roadworks.

Bear Scotland will shut the southbound slip road at junction 10 Craigend from 7.30pm – affecting traffic heading towards Broxden Roundabout.

It is hoped the work will be completed by midnight, subject to weather conditions.

Drivers will be diverted via junction 9 at Bridge of Earn.

Motorists are being urged to check the Traffic Scotland website for updates.

The closure is to allow for the completion of a project to repair the bridge parapet and safety barrier, which started last month.

The bridge was damaged during a lorry crash last November.