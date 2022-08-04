Delays on A9 at Perth due to broken-down vehicle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced long delays on the A9 at Perth due to a broken-down vehicle on Thursday.

Queues built up between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

Police were first called to the scene at around 1.40pm.

The road was eventually cleared just after 4pm.

CLEAR✅⌚️16:08#A9 Broxden Roundabout The Southbound carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier breakdown Traffic remains heavy in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/eatSk9nB4T — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 4, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Thursday, we were made aware of a broken down vehicle at Broxden Roundabout, Perth.

“Recovery was arranged.”