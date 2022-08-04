Delays on A9 at Perth due to broken-down vehicle By Poppy Watson August 4 2022, 2.41pm Updated: August 4 2022, 4.10pm 0 The Broxden Roundabout. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Drivers faced long delays on the A9 at Perth due to a broken-down vehicle on Thursday. Queues built up between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts. Police were first called to the scene at around 1.40pm. The road was eventually cleared just after 4pm. CLEAR✅⌚️16:08#A9 Broxden Roundabout The Southbound carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier breakdown Traffic remains heavy in the area#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/eatSk9nB4T — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 4, 2022 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Thursday, we were made aware of a broken down vehicle at Broxden Roundabout, Perth. “Recovery was arranged.” M90 Perth slip road to shut for completion of roadworks Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier M90 Perth slip road to shut for completion of roadworks Two arrested after car forced off road by police on A92 in Glenrothes Man, 47, charged in connection with Perth multi-storey car park fire Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie