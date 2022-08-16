Alyth joiner gifted 88-year-old signature of grandad after it was unearthed in town house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Alyth joiner is being gifted a signature of his grandad dating back 88 years after it was unearthed in a house in the town.

Cathy Scott spotted some wood signed with the words ‘James Tripney, joiner, aged 19 years, April 9th 1934’ when her Chapel Street home was being renovated.

After posting the unexpected discovery on Facebook page Alyth Community Support Group she was surprised to receive a reply from Gavin Tripney, who wrote ‘It’s my grandad’.

Gavin is now set to be given the signed wood as a keepsake once the works have been completed.

Church school

The home is historically significant, becoming one of Alyth’s three schools in 1854.

Back then each church had its own school and it was associated with Airlie Parish Church.

Once universal education began it was closed and became the church hall before being converted for residential.

Brilliant condition

Cathy says her house is often cold so called in builders to add insulation.

They discovered the signature while removing a wall in a hallway that used to connect the classroom with the teacher’s office.

“Joiners always have a pencil so he must have decided to put his name on it. It’s fascinating,” she said.

“The wood is in brilliant condition after 88 years. The only reason I am taking the wall down is because there is no insulation in it.”

Inspirational grandad

Gavin Tripney, 49, has been a self-employed joiner in Alyth for the past 13 years.

He comes from a line of joiners that includes his father Hamish, uncle Ronnie and father James, who was well-known in the town not just because he was a joiner.

He was also the burgh surveyor and an undertaker, a role that Hamish also took on.

“Grandad’s nickname was Knockie, as in Knockie nails,” says Gavin. “During the holidays I used to go into builders merchants with him. I got some inspiration from him to becoming a joiner.”

Joiners for a century

James died in 1988, when Gavin was 16.

“I believe my grandad started his business in 1938, so the signature would have been from before then,” Gavin added.

“He had probably just finished his apprenticeship as he probably started it at 15 back then.

“My dad and uncle both served their time with him and eventually took over the business.

“When they retired I went away for a while to college and then started up on my own in Alyth.

“For nearly 100 years there have been Tripney joiners in Alyth in one form or another.”

Shocking relic

Gavin is not surprised that the signature remains intact after such a long time.

“You would never get building materials now lasting 90 years,” he says. “The wood then was so much better. It is all fast-grown timber nowadays.

“I just built a house with my mum last year with the same sort of cladding. I signed it so hopefully that will be seen in 90 years’ time!

“I was still quite shocked though. I have never found any of my family but you do quite often come across names in walls.”

Gavin’s keepsake

The signature is currently concealed as works continue, but once the new cladding comes it will be removed and given to Gavin.

“I am going to get it as a keepsake and keep it in my workshop,” he says.