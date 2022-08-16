Alyth joiner gifted 88-year-old signature of grandad after it was unearthed in town house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alyth joiner gifted 88-year-old signature of grandad after it was unearthed in town house

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 16 2022, 5.51am Updated: August 16 2022, 12.34pm
Gavin Tripney (right) is being gifted a signature (left) by his grandad James (centre) that was discovered at a home in Alyth.
Gavin Tripney (right) is being gifted a signature (left) by his grandad James (centre) that was discovered at a home in Alyth.

An Alyth joiner is being gifted a signature of his grandad dating back 88 years after it was unearthed in a house in the town.

Cathy Scott spotted some wood signed with the words ‘James Tripney, joiner, aged 19 years, April 9th 1934’ when her Chapel Street home was being renovated.

James Tripney’s signature in Cathy Smith’s home.

After posting the unexpected discovery on Facebook page Alyth Community Support Group she was surprised to receive a reply from Gavin Tripney, who wrote ‘It’s my grandad’.

Gavin is now set to be given the signed wood as a keepsake once the works have been completed.

Church school

The home is historically significant, becoming one of Alyth’s three schools in 1854.

Back then each church had its own school and it was associated with Airlie Parish Church.

Once universal education began it was closed and became the church hall before being converted for residential.

Brilliant condition

Cathy says her house is often cold so called in builders to add insulation.

They discovered the signature while removing a wall in a hallway that used to connect the classroom with the teacher’s office.

Cathy Smith and Alyth joiner Gavin Tripney.

“Joiners always have a pencil so he must have decided to put his name on it. It’s fascinating,” she said.

“The wood is in brilliant condition after 88 years. The only reason I am taking the wall down is because there is no insulation in it.”

Inspirational grandad

Gavin Tripney, 49, has been a self-employed joiner in Alyth for the past 13 years.

He comes from a line of joiners that includes his father Hamish, uncle Ronnie and father James, who was well-known in the town not just because he was a joiner.

Gavin has been a self-employed joiner in Alyth for the past 13 years.

He was also the burgh surveyor and an undertaker, a role that Hamish also took on.

“Grandad’s nickname was Knockie, as in Knockie nails,” says Gavin. “During the holidays I used to go into builders merchants with him. I got some inspiration from him to becoming a joiner.”

Joiners for a century

James died in 1988, when Gavin was 16.

Hamish and James Tripney outside their workshop in Cairnleith Street, Alyth.

“I believe my grandad started his business in 1938, so the signature would have been from before then,” Gavin added.

“He had probably just finished his apprenticeship as he probably started it at 15 back then.

“My dad and uncle both served their time with him and eventually took over the business.

“When they retired I went away for a while to college and then started up on my own in Alyth.

“For nearly 100 years there have been Tripney joiners in Alyth in one form or another.”

Shocking relic

Gavin is not surprised that the signature remains intact after such a long time.

Ron, Catherine and Hamish Tripney at their house in Morrison Terrace, Alyth.

“You would never get building materials now lasting 90 years,” he says. “The wood then was so much better. It is all fast-grown timber nowadays.

“I just built a house with my mum last year with the same sort of cladding. I signed it so hopefully that will be seen in 90 years’ time!

“I was still quite shocked though. I have never found any of my family but you do quite often come across names in walls.”

Gavin’s keepsake

The signature is currently concealed as works continue, but once the new cladding comes it will be removed and given to Gavin.

“I am going to get it as a keepsake and keep it in my workshop,” he says.

