Fingask Castle owner submits revised plans for new Rait cemetery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of an historic Perthshire castle is pushing forward fresh plans to build a cemetery after a previous bid was rejected by council chiefs.

Andrew Threipland, whose family connections to Fingask Castle date back to the 17th century, has submitted proposals for the formation of a cemetery on his land, near Rait.

Included in the plans is the creation of a columbarium where people can store the ashes of their loved ones in a semi-underground chamber.

Councillors will meet to make a decision on whether to approve the latest bid next week – with planning officials recommending approval.

What has changed from the previous application?

In 2020, Mr Threipland argued that his plans could help address a shortage of grave sites in the area.

But the local authority rejected plans following concerns about the number of mourners it could bring to the remote Carse of Gowrie spot.

Mr Threipland is now aiming to address some of those concerns by shifting the exact location of the cemetery.

A design statement submitted to the council late last year said: “The site has been extended to the north into the hollow grass field by two acres to accommodate adequate area for burials.

“There is a growing demand for burial sites and sites for inter ashes in natural settings.

“This site will provide a beautiful location on the edge of the designed landscape and in the scenic rolling hills above the Carse of Gowrie; to achieve this a rural location is required.”

The statement claims the revised location will have less of an impact on homes in the village.

Locals object to new Rait cemetery plans

A total of 14 letters of objection have been submitted over the new application, including one from Rait Community Association.

The main points of concern include:

Inappropriate land use, not in keeping with the conservation village of Rait.

Road safety concerns, with more traffic increasing the risk of collisions.

Adverse impact on wildlife.

A lack of toilet provision.

Some locals have also complained about a lack of consultation, though none needs to formally take place for a project of this scale.

Mr Threipland has declined to comment on the application until a decision is made.