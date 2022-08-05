Fingask Castle owner submits revised plans for new Rait cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fingask Castle owner submits revised plans for new Rait cemetery

By Ben MacDonald
August 5 2022, 5.34pm
Andrew Threipland has submitted revised plans to build a cemetery on Fingask Castle's grounds
Andrew Threipland has submitted revised plans to build a cemetery on Fingask Castle's grounds

The owner of an historic Perthshire castle is pushing forward fresh plans to build a cemetery after a previous bid was rejected by council chiefs.

Andrew Threipland, whose family connections to Fingask Castle date back to the 17th century, has submitted proposals for the formation of a cemetery on his land, near Rait.

Included in the plans is the creation of a columbarium where people can store the ashes of their loved ones in a semi-underground chamber.

Councillors will meet to make a decision on whether to approve the latest bid next week – with planning officials recommending approval.

What has changed from the previous application?

In 2020, Mr Threipland argued that his plans could help address a shortage of grave sites in the area.

But the local authority rejected plans following concerns about the number of mourners it could bring to the remote Carse of Gowrie spot.

Mr Threipland is now aiming to address some of those concerns by shifting the exact location of the cemetery.

The disused field area Mr Threipland planned to use in 2020.

A design statement submitted to the council late last year said: “The site has been extended to the north into the hollow grass field by two acres to accommodate adequate area for burials.

“There is a growing demand for burial sites and sites for inter ashes in natural settings.

“This site will provide a beautiful location on the edge of the designed landscape and in the scenic rolling hills above the Carse of Gowrie; to achieve this a rural location is required.”

The statement claims the revised location will have less of an impact on homes in the village.

Locals object to new Rait cemetery plans

A total of 14 letters of objection have been submitted over the new application, including one from Rait Community Association.

The main points of concern include:

  • Inappropriate land use, not in keeping with the conservation village of Rait.
  • Road safety concerns, with more traffic increasing the risk of collisions.
  • Adverse impact on wildlife.
  • A lack of toilet provision.

Some locals have also complained about a lack of consultation, though none needs to formally take place for a project of this scale.

Mr Threipland has declined to comment on the application until a decision is made.

Stagecoach ditching Invergowrie bus stop over ‘child safety’ risk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]