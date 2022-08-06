Best pictures from Perth’s first ever Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds turned out to Comic Con in Perth for it’s first ever event in the city.

Perth comic fanatics were given to opportunity to meet their favourite artists and writers from some of the world’s biggest comic brands on Saturday. at the Dewars Centre.

The event, organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), was originally supposed to take place last year but was delayed as the original venue was being used as a vaccine centre at the time.

Originating from America, Comic Con is still a fairly new concept to Scotland.

BGCP launched a Facebook page in July 2012 to unite Scottish comic book fans and has quickly grown into hosting nation-wide events.

Organisers held a similar event in Dundee back in February and are due to host one in Kirkcaldy on September 3.

Over 70 traders attended the event, selling a range of items including comic, signed books, props, figures and clothing to comic book fans, young and old, with some even dressing up for the occasion.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best parts of the event.