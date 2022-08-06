Best pictures from Perth’s first ever Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Perth’s first ever Comic Con

By Amie Flett
August 6 2022, 4.24pm
Raising funds for the Glasgow Children's Hospital were the Ghost Busters of Glasgow - two of their company (l to r) Graham and Laura Snider. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Raising funds for the Glasgow Children's Hospital were the Ghost Busters of Glasgow - two of their company (l to r) Graham and Laura Snider. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Hundreds turned out to Comic Con in Perth for it’s first ever event in the city.

Perth comic fanatics were given to opportunity to meet their favourite artists and writers from some of the world’s biggest comic brands on Saturday. at the Dewars Centre.

The event, organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), was originally supposed to take place last year but was delayed as the original venue was being used as a vaccine centre at the time.

Originating from America, Comic Con is still a fairly new concept to Scotland.

BGCP launched a Facebook page in July 2012 to unite Scottish comic book fans and has quickly grown into hosting nation-wide events.

Organisers held a similar event in Dundee back in February and are due to host one in Kirkcaldy on September 3.

Over 70 traders attended the event, selling a range of items including comic, signed books, props, figures and clothing to comic book fans, young and old, with some even dressing up for the occasion.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best parts of the event.

(l to r) Abigail Jakeman, Arabella and Arianna Neill. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Sign at the main entrance. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Star Trek meets Star Wars (l to r) Miranda Wilson and Sam Charles. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Amber Wilkie (12) Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
There were characters galore at the event. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Manga artist at work. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
(l to r) Paige Lindsay (13) and Louise Millar. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Getting pictures of outfits that impress. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Erin MacIver (7) as Wonderwoman. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
(l to r) Leanne Furness, Lucy Cochrane, David Duncan and Iain MacLean. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Scary costumes in show. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Clownetina had a stall at the event. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Harris Mackie (8) as Pokemon Pikachu. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
(l to r) A couple of jokers Jamie Young and Matthew Livingston. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Detailed models were on display. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Alex Antonakis who was on the McGoth.co.uk stall. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Keep Calm and Comic-Con. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
In the gaming room – Reuben Lauder (3) and Jacob Revill (6) Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Enjoying the event  (l to r) Annie Gibson as ‘Anamatronic’, Firewalk Cosplay as ‘Shinzo Hitoshi’ and Sylver Cosplay as ‘Ochsato Uraraka’. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The busy event at Perth Comic Con. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

 

