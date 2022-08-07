Police appeal for man suspected of indecent exposure on M90

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information about a man suspected of indecent exposure on the M90 near Bridge of Earn in Perthshire.

Officers say they are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Land Rover “driving erratically” or parked on the hard shoulder on the M90 at around 5.40am on August 1.

The driver is believed to have briefly gotten out of the vehicle between Junction nine and ten northbound on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

It is understood the appeal is in connection to an indecent exposure.

Police have described the driver as white, in his 40s, of slim build with short ginger hair and stubble.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers identify the vehicle or driver are being asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 2685 of August 1.