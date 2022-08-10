Bid to turn Perth craft beer shop into pub amid ‘worrying time’ for high street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid to turn Perth craft beer shop into pub amid ‘worrying time’ for high street

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 10 2022, 8.03am Updated: August 10 2022, 11.39am
Danny O'Conner
Danny O'Conner, owner of the Craft Beer Bottle Shop.

The boss of a Perth craft beer shop is bidding to turn it into a pub under plans to add “vibrancy” to the struggling city centre.

The Craft Beer Bottle Shop on South Methven Street sells more than 200 types of beer and serves a small number on tap for consumption on the premises.

But owner Danny O’Conner, 39, has to apply for licences every fortnight.

He now wants it to become a permanent bar serving food, with extended hours.

‘Next big step’ for Craft Beer Bottle Shop

The shop would remain at the front of the building with an area converted into a kitchen at the back, and a seating area between them.

Danny, who has lodged his proposals to change the use of the Craft Beer Bottle Shop with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “It’s the best next step for us.

“The way we’ve been operating needed to change.

“I want to become a proper pub with a kitchen and everything.

The Craft Beer Bottle Shop in Perth's taproom.
The existing taproom at the shop.

“We are in the process of fixing up our current kitchen so that we can offer food, as well as a range of new drink options.

“I want to offer wings and nibbles that people can enjoy with their beer.

“The licence we currently have needs to be applied for fortnightly, and has its limitations, so this will boost us.

“We’ve grown a lot since we opened in 2018, and it is time to make the next move.”

Perth city centre facing ‘tough time’

It comes after the closure of a raft of hospitality businesses in Perth in recent weeks, including Mhor Coffee House, Spanish restaurant Bistua and the city’s first vegan cafe.

Danny added: “I think it would be a nice thing for the city.

“The high street and the city centre have had a tough time recently. We all know that.

The shop in the city centre.
The shop on South Methven Street.

“There were three shops alone, that I know of, that closed over the last fortnight.

“That’s concerning for people and businesses, it’s a worrying time.

“Perth needs a bit more vibrancy again and I hope this can add to that.

“I am looking forward to seeing how much we can keep growing.”

Perth shoppers have their say on city centre woes

[[title]]

[[text]]

