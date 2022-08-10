Bid to turn Perth craft beer shop into pub amid ‘worrying time’ for high street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of a Perth craft beer shop is bidding to turn it into a pub under plans to add “vibrancy” to the struggling city centre.

The Craft Beer Bottle Shop on South Methven Street sells more than 200 types of beer and serves a small number on tap for consumption on the premises.

But owner Danny O’Conner, 39, has to apply for licences every fortnight.

He now wants it to become a permanent bar serving food, with extended hours.

‘Next big step’ for Craft Beer Bottle Shop

The shop would remain at the front of the building with an area converted into a kitchen at the back, and a seating area between them.

Danny, who has lodged his proposals to change the use of the Craft Beer Bottle Shop with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “It’s the best next step for us.

“The way we’ve been operating needed to change.

“I want to become a proper pub with a kitchen and everything.

“We are in the process of fixing up our current kitchen so that we can offer food, as well as a range of new drink options.

“I want to offer wings and nibbles that people can enjoy with their beer.

“The licence we currently have needs to be applied for fortnightly, and has its limitations, so this will boost us.

“We’ve grown a lot since we opened in 2018, and it is time to make the next move.”

Perth city centre facing ‘tough time’

It comes after the closure of a raft of hospitality businesses in Perth in recent weeks, including Mhor Coffee House, Spanish restaurant Bistua and the city’s first vegan cafe.

Danny added: “I think it would be a nice thing for the city.

“The high street and the city centre have had a tough time recently. We all know that.

“There were three shops alone, that I know of, that closed over the last fortnight.

“That’s concerning for people and businesses, it’s a worrying time.

“Perth needs a bit more vibrancy again and I hope this can add to that.

“I am looking forward to seeing how much we can keep growing.”