VIDEO: I tried the Perth 60oz steak challenge after American YouTuber’s success – see how I fared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: I tried the Perth 60oz steak challenge after American YouTuber’s success – see how I fared

By Sean O'Neil
August 12 2022, 12.24pm Updated: August 12 2022, 12.48pm

Escaping from the heatwave outside I walked into Nicoll’s in Perth ready to take on the biggest meal – and steak – of my life.

A 60oz rump and 16 sides – four batches of onion rings, chips, mushrooms, corn on the cob, tomatoes and two pepper sauce.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse challenge

The restaurant’s challenge had been completed for the first time the previous week by professional eater and Youtube star Randy Santel.

The American completed the mammoth steak and sides with three seconds to spare of the hour-long time limit.

But how would your average, non-professional, eater and all-round regular person fare in such a contest?

Convinced that I ticked at least the first two of those boxes I headed along to Nicoll’s to find out.

The steak is massive

When Colin, owner of Nicoll’s, showed me the raw steak on a platter I nodded my head with confidence – only a small seed of doubt starting to creep into my mind.

Perth steak challenge
The raw 60oz steak at Nicoll’s

I wanted to complete the challenge – but I definitely wanted to finish that steak.

Colin and his chef told me that not everyone had even gotten that far before.

By the time the steak arrived surrounded by the onion rings, chips and additional trimming my confidence was slowly starting to ebb away.

The beast in front of me was the the same size as five of the biggest 12oz steaks on the Nicoll’s menu I was informed.

But like Randy before me, I donned my steak eating hat (quite literally) and got to work.

Great beginnings

The first thing I can say about the steak is that it was delicious – cooked to a perfect medium.

I’ve wondered before if the actual food at these challenges were of good quality –  but there was no need to worry about that in the Perth restaurant.

I’m a big onion rings fan and these were near perfect.

Perth steak challenge
Sean tackles an onion ring

My confidence started to return as I tucked into the first quarter of my steak with ease.

A quick check of the timer told me I had finished that and an onion ring or two in under ten minutes.

Twenty minutes in and I had eaten half the steak and a few more onion rings – but I could feel myself starting to slow down.

The sides especially looked like a lot now – all 16 of them.

Expectation meats reality

By the time the halfway marker hit I knew I was struggling.

It was becoming hard to chew.

I had been so caught up in the amount of food I had forgotten about the need to actually physically chew it all.

The steak which had been going down with ease ten minutes earlier was now going round like a washing machine in my mouth (a lovely image I’m sure).

Perth steak challenge
The steak begins to take its toll

As the minutes ticked down I knew I had no chance.

If I hadn’t known for a fact that Randy Santel had completed this exact challenge the week before I would have said it was impossible.

I began to lose focus, not visually, but at my main task – finishing that big gigantic delicious steak.

I went for some more onion rings, some steak, a few chips.

Everything was getting covered in pepper sauce now and a sip of water with every mouthful.

I started to deeply regret the yoghurt I had for lunch.

From great heat to steak defeat

The weather outside had cooled a bit by now but I was beginning to sweat.

With ten minutes left I knew I had failed – not just the challenge but to finish the steak.

No photo can do justice to just how much steak is in that enormous slab of beef.

With a few minutes to spare I bit down on another onion ring and decided to at least finish one portion of chips.

A small victory achieved with seconds left on the clock.

But that was my only win.

Sean is defeated

With a feast of sides and few chunks of steak still sitting on the table before me, Colin and his staff assured me it wasn’t the worst effort they had seen.

By my calculations I had finished about 90% of the steak and a couple of sides.

Are you ready to take on the challenge?

So what’s it like taking on the Nicoll’s Steakhouse challenge?

It’s harder than I probably expected – but I do think there’s a better attempt in me.

If you fancy yourself, it’s worth seeing if you can get the steak down alone – and then go for the sides.

At least you know the food is good.

Retrospectively, I think I was so focussed on the amount of food I forgot to adopt a good speed eating technique.

Randy Santel completes his challenge

And so I take my hat (inspired by him) off to Randy Santel, getting that amount of food down in that time is incredible.

And I will return to Nicoll’s Steakhouse – as a matter of fact I’ve a table booked for next week.

But this time I’ll be eating something slightly smaller from the menu.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier