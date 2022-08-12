£33m leisure hub near Perth with hotel and museum set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£33m leisure hub near Perth with hotel and museum set for approval

By Emma Duncan
August 12 2022, 5.37am Updated: August 12 2022, 6.09am
The West Kinfauns site, where a hotel, museum and park and ride have been proposed.
A £33.8m leisure hub on the edge of Perth, featuring a four star hotel and museum, looks set to be approved next week.

The development at West Kinfauns, on the edge of the River Tay, will include holiday lodges and shops, if it is approved by councillors.

Morris Leslie’s plans for the site, two miles east of Perth, will cost about £33.8m and is expected to attracted 80,000 visitors per year, boosting the local economy by £4m.

Views of the site, the planned leisure hub will be to the left of  Caledonian House offices.

Plant hire company Morris Leslie already owns the field, which is undeveloped other than the Caledonian House office building.

The firm has submitted a planning application in principle, which will go before a full meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday. The application has been recommended for approval.

West Kinfauns leisure hub includes hotel and 52 chalets

A report by David Littlejohn, head of planning, says the development would include:

  • A hotel of between 120 and 150 rooms
  • Up to 52 holiday chalets
  • A transport museum and associated workshop
  • Retail and support services

A travel hub will also be included on the site, with a 100-space car park and bus stop, but this does not form part of the planning application.

Calls have also been made to include a railway link.

Drawings showing how the proposed development could look.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to see approval of planning permission in principle, but full permission will also be required at a later stage.

It is unusual for planning applications to go to full council, but due to its scale and “significant departure from the adopted local development
plan” it requires full approval.

A view of the site from Dundee Road.

Mr Littlejohn’s report says the economic benefits the development would bring justifies moving away from the local development plan.

He said: “In terms of visitor expenditure, based on a room occupancy rate of 66% it is estimated that the proposed accommodation (both the hotel and holiday chalets), could accommodate 80,970 visitor nights per year.

“Estimating a spend of £80 per night, this equates to £6 million per year.

“Accounting for expenditure elsewhere, it is estimated that £4.3 million net additional expenditure will be generated within Perth and Kinross.”

How the travel hub could look.

But not everyone is in favour of the plans, as concerns have been raised about an influx of traffic in the area.

West Carse Community Council has lodged an objection, raising the following concerns:

  • adverse transport impacts
  • road safety implications
  • proposals are of an inappropriate scale and character for the area
  • chalet layout is too dense
  • height of  the hotel is too high.

The group’s objection called the hotel “an unsightly blot”.

It added: “A reduction in height would be preferred and much more in keeping with the surroundings.

“A major development of this magnitude will have a massive impact on the volume of traffic accessing/exiting the narrow road.

Transport Scotland asked that a road safety audit be carried out, retail development on site be limited and a plan made to manage construction traffic.

Fourteen public objections have been lodged, regarding noise, smell, lighting, travel , the environment and waste management.

