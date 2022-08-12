Calls for tightening of access laws to protect Perthshire from irresponsible tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for tightening of access laws to protect Perthshire from irresponsible tourists

By Amie Flett
August 12 2022, 1.20pm Updated: August 12 2022, 1.21pm
Perth and Kinross Councillors John Duff, left, and Ian James with dirty camping left behind at Clunie Loch.
Calls have been made for the Scottish Government to re-evaluate access laws to protect Perthshire’s rural beauty spots.

A motion has been put forward by Perth and Kinross councillors for leader Grant Laing to write to the Scottish Government to request that NatureScot carry out an “urgent review” of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC).

The code, which sits along side the Land Reform Act (Scotland) 2003, outlines a various set of regulations in which people must follow when “enjoying the outdoors” in Scotland.

Scotland’s ‘right to roam’

The Land Reform Act allows people the “right to roam” in Scotland, allowing access to forests, lochs, beach, rivers, parks and some types of farmland.

Councillors Ian James and John Duff say that despite some minor changes in 2016, the Land Reform Act and SOAC have remained ultimately unchanged for almost 20 years.

Both councillors say the code should better reflects modern day issues and ensure rules can be enforced by local councils following an increase in dirty camping in rural Perthshire.

Rubbish left behind at Clunie Loch in Blairgowrie.

Mr James represents the Strathtay ward areas like Clunie in Blairgowrie which have seen some of the biggest impacts of irresponsible visitors and campers recently.

The problems have only worsened since the start of the pandemic due to an increase in staycationers avoiding travel restrictions and chaos at airports.

He said: “People who would generally go abroad are now staying at home and because we have the right to roam in Scotland – which we’re very lucky to have – people are not au fait with the rules because nobody ever says anything.

“So we’re seeing incidents of people leaving piles of rubbish, human excrement and just a whole myriad of things and the rules aren’t in place to allow us to address those issues.

“The latest one is people camping next to cars, it’s damaging loch sides and nature while also causing a whole host of other issues.

Strathtay Councillor Ian James.

“I’d like to get NatureScot to review and bring up to date the rules that are there.

“20 years ago these rules were brought in place for lone hikers climbing up munros – they weren’t expecting people to turn local beauty spots into holiday camps for the weekend.

“With the council, we’ve addressed some of these problems with rangers, we’ve also put in clear ways but we’ve had to do it legally – if the rules were there to aid us to do it, we wouldn’t have the expense of trying to address the problems.”

In 2020 calls were made for a camping ban at Loch Clunie to secure the safety of visitors after and an increase of dirty campers.

Visitor Ranger Service to be made permanent

In 2021, the council piloted a Visitor Ranger Service to curb littering, damage to property and inconsiderate camping and parking after a spike in visitors to Perthshire.

After the success of the trail, the council has made the decision to make the service permanent and discussions are to be made around the revenue budget for the coming years.

Perthshire visitor rangers.

James said the rangers have been “worth every penny” but can only continue to do great work if “legislation and rules allow them to do it”.

Currently, rules around camping in Scotland set out by SOAC are:

  • taking away all your litter
  • removing all traces of your tent pitch and of any open fire (follow the guidance for lighting fires)
  • not causing any pollution

Dirty camping issues worse than ‘anything faced before’

Highland ward Conservative Councillor John Duff said: “Large parts of our rural countryside are experiencing visitor numbers well in excess of anything faced before and this is significantly impacting on many of our popular, scenic areas and on those who live and work in the countryside.

Highland councillor John Duff.

“It has also brought with it some extremely challenging behaviour.

“A review of the code is needed to modernise the guidance and propose any changes to the primary legislation thought necessary.”

[[title]]