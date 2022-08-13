Photo of alleged Perthshire UFO sighting revealed after 32 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Photo of alleged Perthshire UFO sighting revealed after 32 years

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 13 2022, 11.30am Updated: August 13 2022, 11.37am
Calvine UFO sighting.
The photo of the Calvine 'UFO' sighting has been sealed until now. Photo: Dr David Clarke.

A picture from an alleged UFO sighting in Highland Perthshire has finally been released after 32 years.

The sighting was reported in 1990 by two hillwalkers in Calvine, near Pitlochry.

Photographs of the alleged sighting have been sealed by the Ministry of Defence until now.

The picture has now gone viral, with US actor and comedian Joe Rogan tweeting about it.

Dr David Clarke, an investigative journalist and folklore specialist, says he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get the picture released.

He said: “I’ve been working on this on and off for 13 years so I am relieved.

“I have been working on this story for most of my career, so I am beyond happy.

“This has been tiring but the photo is incredible, it’s been totally worth it.

“I have been to Pitlochry a few times to research. It’s a beautiful place.

“I am issuing a plea to the photographer, please come forward.

“It’s great to have a bit of the truth out there after all of this time.”

What was the story behind the sighting?

The story goes that on August 4 1990 at around 9pm, two hillwalkers made the discovery around 13 miles north of Pitlochry.

The pair had been working in a kitchen and wanted to take a walk after work.

They arrived in Calvine and soon saw the diamond shaped object floating quite low in the night sky.

The men apparently hid in the bushes out of fear because they had never witnessed anything like it before and they were not sure what they were watching.

David Clarke
Dr David Clarke has spent his career trying to find this photograph.

Convinced they’d just seen a UFO, they took photos of what they were watching, and sent them to the Daily Record, but no story was ever printed.

The paper passed the pictures on to the Ministry of Defence.

Following this, the photographs simply vanished along with the two young chefs.

The identities of the hillwalkers remain a mystery and they may never be known.

The mystery remains

Straiph Wilson, a paranormal investigator, said: “This photo is a highlight in the UFO world. This is one of the most exciting pictures I’ve ever seen.

“It has been analysed by specialists and it has been confirmed that the photograph is completely real and un-doctored.

“People had thought the photos had been destroyed, so it is a miracle that they still exist. It’s an incredible discovery.

Straiph Wilson is a paranormal investigator.

“However, the mystery still remains surrounding what it actually is.

“The work of Mr Clarke and his team needs applauded, what a find.

“We may never find out what this object was, but it is exciting regardless.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title_reg]]

