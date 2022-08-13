Photo of alleged Perthshire UFO sighting revealed after 32 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A picture from an alleged UFO sighting in Highland Perthshire has finally been released after 32 years.

The sighting was reported in 1990 by two hillwalkers in Calvine, near Pitlochry.

Photographs of the alleged sighting have been sealed by the Ministry of Defence until now.

The picture has now gone viral, with US actor and comedian Joe Rogan tweeting about it.

Dr David Clarke, an investigative journalist and folklore specialist, says he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get the picture released.

He said: “I’ve been working on this on and off for 13 years so I am relieved.

“I have been working on this story for most of my career, so I am beyond happy.

“This has been tiring but the photo is incredible, it’s been totally worth it.

“I have been to Pitlochry a few times to research. It’s a beautiful place.

“I am issuing a plea to the photographer, please come forward.

“It’s great to have a bit of the truth out there after all of this time.”

What was the story behind the sighting?

The story goes that on August 4 1990 at around 9pm, two hillwalkers made the discovery around 13 miles north of Pitlochry.

The pair had been working in a kitchen and wanted to take a walk after work.

They arrived in Calvine and soon saw the diamond shaped object floating quite low in the night sky.

The men apparently hid in the bushes out of fear because they had never witnessed anything like it before and they were not sure what they were watching.

Convinced they’d just seen a UFO, they took photos of what they were watching, and sent them to the Daily Record, but no story was ever printed.

The paper passed the pictures on to the Ministry of Defence.

Following this, the photographs simply vanished along with the two young chefs.

The identities of the hillwalkers remain a mystery and they may never be known.

The mystery remains

Straiph Wilson, a paranormal investigator, said: “This photo is a highlight in the UFO world. This is one of the most exciting pictures I’ve ever seen.

“It has been analysed by specialists and it has been confirmed that the photograph is completely real and un-doctored.

“People had thought the photos had been destroyed, so it is a miracle that they still exist. It’s an incredible discovery.

“However, the mystery still remains surrounding what it actually is.

“The work of Mr Clarke and his team needs applauded, what a find.

“We may never find out what this object was, but it is exciting regardless.”