A90 reopens after two-car crash forced closure between Perth and Dundee

By Neil Henderson
August 13 2022, 4.02pm Updated: August 13 2022, 5.55pm
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Emergency services at the scene of a tow-car RTC on A90 close to Kinfauns between Perth and Dundee. Southbound carriageway closed for nearly two hours as a result Picture shows; A90 RTC. Kinfauns Perth . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 13/08/2022
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Emergency services at the scene of a tow-car RTC on A90 close to Kinfauns between Perth and Dundee. Southbound carriageway closed for nearly two hours as a result Picture shows; A90 RTC. Kinfauns Perth . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 13/08/2022

A busy stretch of the A90 between Perth and Dundee has reopened after a two-car crash forced the partial closure on Saturday.

The southbound carriageway was closed for nearly two hours resulting  in several miles of tailbacks and delays for motorists.

The incident happened on the southbound section of the A90 close to Kinfauns shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were in attendance a traffic was brought to a standstill.

One person had to be cut free from one of the vehicles by firefighters using hydraulic stabilising and specialist cutting equipment.

Traffic Scotland had earlier alerted motorists that the incident had forced the closure of the southbound carriageway of the A90.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving two vehicles at the A90 southbound near to Kinfauns which was reported to police at around 3pm.”

A Scottish Fife and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the alert to a road traffic collision on the A90 close to Kinfauns at 3pm.

“Two crews from Perth station were despatched and on arrival officers used hydraulic stabilising and specialist cutting equipment to free one individual from one of the vehicles.

“Both crews were later stood down at 3.50pm”

It’s still unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

This latest incident comes just 24 hours after a 32-year-old woman died in a one-car crash on the A90 near Errol on Friday morning. 

 

