Home News Perth & Kinross

PKAVS cancels 50th anniversary charity ball due to cost of living crisis

By Poppy Watson
August 15 2022, 1.07pm Updated: August 15 2022, 4.14pm
PKAVS, which is headquartered in Perth.
PKAVS, which is headquartered in Perth.

A leading Perthshire charity has been forced to cancel a fundraising ball due to the cost of living crisis.

PKAVS had been due to hold the event at Crieff Hydro on September 9 to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

But the charity – which provides support for people in a range of areas including mental health, unpaid carers and minority communities – says the event cannot go ahead as locals look to prioritise their spending.

‘We recognise the realities of the cost of living crisis’

A statement on social media said: “We at PKAVS are sorry to share the news that we have cancelled this year’s charity ball.

“Whilst disappointed, we recognise that the realities of the cost of living crisis mean that folks have less flexibility with how they spend their money, and that has an impact on charities everywhere planning fundraising activities.

“Thank you to those who booked tickets and offered sponsorship for the event; we are grateful for your support.

Plans to mark 50th anniversary ‘in style’

“It goes without saying that we still plan to mark our 50th anniversary in style, in a way that involved and celebrates the communities of Perth and Kinross that we are so proud to serve.

“Watch this space!”

The charity ball was set to include a reception, three-course dinner, wine, live auction, silent auction, prize draws and live music.

PKAVS runs a range of initiatives, including its Tampon Taxi service, which launched last year.

It was also involved in helping to collect donations to support people in the region ahead of last winter.

