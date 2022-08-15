Hunt for dog-walker who grabbed woman in Perth park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man who grabbed a woman while walking his dog in a Perth park.

Officers say the 47-year-old woman was walking by the viewpoint in Western Edge Park on Fittis Road at around 9pm on Saturday August 6, when a man approached her and grabbed her arm.

The man, believed to be in his late 50s, has been described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with short, grey hair.

Woman left uninjured but shaken

At the time of the assault he was wearing a blue checked shirt, a black waist-length jacket and dark jeans, and was walking a black Labrador dog.

Constable Tammi Horton said: “Fortunately the woman was not injured as a result of this incident but was left understandably shaken.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and who may have any information which could assist to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to two teenage girls, described as being around 16 or 17 years of age, who were nearby at the time to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4158 of August 6 or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers.