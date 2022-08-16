Plans for nearly 90 homes in Stanley lodged with council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A housing developer has lodged plans to build nearly 90 homes in Stanley in Perthshire.

Ogilvie Homes wants to construct a series of two, three and four-bedroom homes on land near Mill Brae and King Street.

The development would include a playpark and wheelchair-accessible bungalows.

Stirling-based Ogilvie already has one development in Perthshire, Drovers Gate in Crieff, as well as others in central and east Scotland.

A planning statement submitted alongside the application says: “The proposed layout follows similar developments across Perth and Kinross in its layout.

“It provides an acceptable design solution for the site, with development focused on the northern and central parts of the site, and open space located along the southern edge, including a play area.

“Appropriate path linkages are also included.

“The development comprises a mix of sizes and styles of dwellings, which will suit the site and surrounding area.

“The design of each house type is reflective of local design styling, and will use finishing materials that will match those being used and approved elsewhere in Stanley.”

The proposals will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

Five sites in the village have been allocated for housing as part of the wider Stanley settlement plan, these homes would take up one of those sites.

It could see Stanley’s size double and as many as 465 new homes added.