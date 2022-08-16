Plans for nearly 90 homes in Stanley lodged with council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans for nearly 90 homes in Stanley lodged with council

By Emma Duncan
August 16 2022, 3.55pm Updated: August 16 2022, 3.56pm
The homes would be built on the patch of land in the centre of the picture. Image: Google.
The homes would be built on the patch of land in the centre of the picture. Image: Google.

A housing developer has lodged plans to build nearly 90 homes in Stanley in Perthshire.

Ogilvie Homes wants to construct a series of two, three and four-bedroom homes on land near Mill Brae and King Street.

The development would include a playpark and wheelchair-accessible bungalows.

Stirling-based Ogilvie already has one development in Perthshire, Drovers Gate in Crieff, as well as others in central and east Scotland.

A planning statement submitted alongside the application says: “The proposed layout follows similar developments across Perth and Kinross in its layout.

“It provides an acceptable design solution for the site, with development focused on the northern and central parts of the site, and open space located along the southern edge, including a play area.

“Appropriate path linkages are also included.

“The development comprises a mix of sizes and styles of dwellings, which will suit the site and surrounding area.

How two of the proposed homes could look.

“The design of each house type is reflective of local design styling, and will use finishing materials that will match those being used and approved elsewhere in Stanley.”

The proposals will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

Five sites in the village have been allocated for housing as part of the wider Stanley settlement plan, these homes would take up one of those sites.

It could see Stanley’s size double and as many as 465 new homes added.

