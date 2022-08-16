Busy Perth road closed for flood repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Busy Perth road closed for flood repairs

By Poppy Watson and Emma Duncan
August 16 2022, 11.54am Updated: August 16 2022, 12.29pm
Feus Road was closed due to severe flooding.
A section of a busy Perth road was closed for flood repairs on Tuesday.

Drivers were told to avoid Feus Road, which was cordoned off between the junctions with Crieff Road and Church Street, to allow repairs by Scottish Water.

Traffic was diverted via Crieff Road.

Residents on Fues Road say flood water came right up to their doors.

It comes after two days of storm warnings across Tayside and Fife, which saw roads and buildings across the region flooded.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place from Sunday until late Monday night.

A traffic diversion was place in place during the works.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Feus Road in Perth [is] closed between junctions with Crieff Road and Church Street to allow Scottish Water flooding works to be carried out.

“Please avoid.

“Diversion route is via Crieff Road – Dunkeld Road – Barrack Street – Caledonian Road – Glasgow Road – Riggs Road.”

