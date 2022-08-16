Busy Perth road closed for flood repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of a busy Perth road was closed for flood repairs on Tuesday.

Drivers were told to avoid Feus Road, which was cordoned off between the junctions with Crieff Road and Church Street, to allow repairs by Scottish Water.

Traffic was diverted via Crieff Road.

Residents on Fues Road say flood water came right up to their doors.

It comes after two days of storm warnings across Tayside and Fife, which saw roads and buildings across the region flooded.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place from Sunday until late Monday night.

A statement from Perth and Kinross Council said: “Feus Road in Perth [is] closed between junctions with Crieff Road and Church Street to allow Scottish Water flooding works to be carried out.

“Please avoid.

“Diversion route is via Crieff Road – Dunkeld Road – Barrack Street – Caledonian Road – Glasgow Road – Riggs Road.”