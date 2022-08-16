Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five Royal Mail vans have been vandalised at a delivery office in Perth – causing hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage.

Police are investigating after the vans were targeted near the delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace.

It happened between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

Constable Frank Shek from Perth police station said: “This was obviously a deliberate act.

“The damage runs into hundreds of pounds, not to mention the inconvenience to the mail delivery in the area.

“Officers have been checking local CCTV since the vandalism was reported, however, would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may for example have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

“The sorting office is in a business complex but it is also near a gym and a supermarket and is on the route to a residential area, so although it appears the sorting office was closed when the vandalism took place, it’s possible people visiting the gym of the supermarket may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area.

“If you have any information that would assist officers with their inquiry, then please call police via 101 quoting reference number 0757 of Monday August 15.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.