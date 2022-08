[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people descended on Scone Palace for the first-ever staging of Otherlands Festival.

A host of music acts including Bicep and Jamie XX performed to revellers at the Perth venue over the weekend.

Festival-goers – many of whom camped at the site – also enjoyed art, comedy, talks and workshops and a wellness sanctuary.

Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, was there to capture the best pictures of the event.