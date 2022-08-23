Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of Otherlands have announced the festival will return in 2023 – but have yet to confirm a venue.

The music and arts event was held at Scone Palace in Perth over the weekend, with thousands of revellers camping at the site.

Headline acts included DJs Bicep, Jamie XX and Folamour, while there were daytime performances from singers Joesef, Maverick Sabre and Biig Piig.

Organisers confirmed on Instagram that the event will be back next year, and encouraged fans to register for tickets.

Tom Ketley, Otherlands founder, said: “The debut edition of Otherlands Music and Arts Festival has surpassed all our expectations.

“We want to thank everyone involved for making our first year so memorable, we can’t wait to bring it back to you again next year.”

Eight noise complaints made to council

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it received a small number of noise complaints about the festival over the three days.

A spokesperson said: “We have received eight complaints and are co-ordinating these with our own noise monitoring results before responding.”

Organisers tweeted to acknowledged some complaints on Friday evening but said they were “working on solutions” for the following days.

Some local noise complaints affected the sound levels on the sub club stage tonight from midnight. We are working on solutions for tomorrow. Other than this we hope you all had a fantastic first day and we’ll see you all in the morning. Get a good sleep everyone 🛌 — Otherlands (@otherlandsfest) August 20, 2022

Revellers have reacted with delight on social media to news that the festival – organised by Edinburgh promoter Fly – will make a return.

Vanessa Patinioti wrote: “Well done team Fly! What a festival!

“What a line up, what a crowd! Cant wait for 2023!”

User fozboy said: “Thank you @otherlandsfestival it was a quality weekend! See you next year!”

Andrew Johns added: “Good weekend. Fantastic sound across every stage.”

Others took to Twitter to heap praise on the event, with one user describing it as “one of the best festivals in the world”.