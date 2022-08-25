Dozens of local artists set up their own open studios after Perthshire event cancelled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of local artists have created an alternative open studios after two annual events were called off.

This year there is no Perthshire Open Studios or Alyth Show, leaving a void that has been filled by 35 artists and designers.

Together they will exhibit in the first Strathmore Open Studios, which takes from Friday to Monday across 14 locations in Alyth, Coupar Angus, Meigle, Rattray, Glamis and Newtyle.

‘We are not dead’

After a lockdown-induced break in 2020, Perthshire Open Studios returned last September with more than 200 artists showing off their work.

It had been an annual fixture on the county’s cultural calendar for around a decade.

Chairman Heather Budge-Reid said this year’s event was called off because it had become “too big for a volunteer board to run and fundraise for”.

Her statement added: “We are not dead, we are taking time to listen to what artists want going forward, to fundraise and address the structure of POS the organisation and the event itself.”

Another popular occasion for artists to exhibit work is Alyth Show, which was this year cancelled due to lockdown pressures, rising costs and fewer opportunities for fundraising.

Seven artists in one place

In May this year, Alyth potter Maria Nordgren suggested a more localised trail and within weeks dozens of creatives had signed up.

Displays will include ceramics, paintings, textiles, stone carvings, wood sculptures and glass.

Flyers containing a map, produced by Stewart Graham of Strathmore Design, shows most locations have displays from more than one artist.

Kristine Blackbourn will show off pottery at her workshop at The Barn, Mains of Rattray, alongside six other artists.

Painter Stewart Graham will be joined by textiles designer and upcycler Cornelia Weinmann and carver Neil Paterson at his base in Alyth High Street.

Artist Jonathan Mitchell will also open up Glamis Gallery alongside four other artisans.

‘Look at the map, plan a route’

The occasion will not only showcase the artists’ talents but provide a vital source of income as visitors are welcome to purchase certain items that are for sale.

Another of the exhibitors is Lynne Fleming, who is showing off her landscape and seascape paintings from her home at Grange of Aberbothrie.

She said: “There is clearly great enthusiasm from the participating artists who have responded so positively to the venture.

“It will be lovely to see this matched by our local community who always do so much to support local events, the success of the recent market day being a case in point.

“Look at the map, plan a route and make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

Strathmore Open Studios takes place from Friday August 26 until Monday August 29. Click here for more details