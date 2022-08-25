Dozens of local artists set up their own open studios after Perthshire event cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens of local artists set up their own open studios after Perthshire event cancelled

By Stephen Eighteen
August 25 2022, 5.50am Updated: August 25 2022, 8.29am
Lynne Fleming will open up her workshop in Grange of Aberbothrie.

Dozens of local artists have created an alternative open studios after two annual events were called off.

This year there is no Perthshire Open Studios or Alyth Show, leaving a void that has been filled by 35 artists and designers.

Together they will exhibit in the first Strathmore Open Studios, which takes from Friday to Monday across 14 locations in Alyth, Coupar Angus, Meigle, Rattray, Glamis and Newtyle.

‘We are not dead’

After a lockdown-induced break in 2020, Perthshire Open Studios returned last September with more than 200 artists showing off their work.

It had been an annual fixture on the county’s cultural calendar for around a decade.

Nichol Whately was one of the artists who took part in last year’s Perthshire Open Art Studios.

Chairman Heather Budge-Reid said this year’s event was called off because it had become “too big for a volunteer board to run and fundraise for”.

Her statement added: “We are not dead, we are taking time to listen to what artists want going forward, to fundraise and address the structure of POS the organisation and the event itself.”

Another popular occasion for artists to exhibit work is Alyth Show, which was this year cancelled due to lockdown pressures, rising costs and fewer opportunities for fundraising.

Seven artists in one place

In May this year, Alyth potter Maria Nordgren suggested a more localised trail and within weeks dozens of creatives had signed up.

Displays will include ceramics, paintings, textiles, stone carvings, wood sculptures and glass.

The map showing events at the first Strathmore Open Studios.

Flyers containing a map, produced by Stewart Graham of Strathmore Design, shows most locations have displays from more than one artist.

Kristine Blackbourn will show off pottery at her workshop at The Barn, Mains of Rattray, alongside six other artists.

Painter Stewart Graham will be joined by textiles designer and upcycler Cornelia Weinmann and carver Neil Paterson at his base in Alyth High Street.

Artist Jonathan Mitchell will also open up Glamis Gallery alongside four other artisans.

‘Look at the map, plan a route’

The occasion will not only showcase the artists’ talents but provide a vital source of income as visitors are welcome to purchase certain items that are for sale.

Another of the exhibitors is Lynne Fleming, who is showing off her landscape and seascape paintings from her home at Grange of Aberbothrie.

She said: “There is clearly great enthusiasm from the participating artists who have responded so positively to the venture.

“It will be lovely to see this matched by our local community who always do so much to support local events, the success of the recent market day being a case in point.

“Look at the map, plan a route and make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

Strathmore Open Studios takes place from Friday August 26 until Monday August 29. Click here for more details 

