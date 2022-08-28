Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth

By Emma Duncan
August 28 2022, 1.07pm Updated: August 28 2022, 1.26pm
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.

Concern has been raised for a 34-year-old man’s wellbeing after he was reported missing from Perth.

Ray Wallace was last seen on Lochie Brae at 1.25pm on Saturday.

He has not been seen since and police are asking the public for help to find him.

Description

He is described as being about six foot in height and of medium build with short ginger or fair hair.

When he was last seen, Ray was wearing grey shorts and a grey t-shirt.

Inspector Lesley McDonald said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for Ray’s health and wellbeing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Ray or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Additionally, I would appeal to Ray himself to contact us if he sees this so we can ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2169 of August 27.

