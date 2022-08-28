Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern has been raised for a 34-year-old man’s wellbeing after he was reported missing from Perth.

Ray Wallace was last seen on Lochie Brae at 1.25pm on Saturday.

He has not been seen since and police are asking the public for help to find him.

Description

He is described as being about six foot in height and of medium build with short ginger or fair hair.

When he was last seen, Ray was wearing grey shorts and a grey t-shirt.

Inspector Lesley McDonald said: “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for Ray’s health and wellbeing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Ray or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Additionally, I would appeal to Ray himself to contact us if he sees this so we can ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2169 of August 27.