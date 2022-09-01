Perth man ‘devastated’ as quad bike stolen by ram-raid thieves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Perth man ‘devastated’ as quad bike stolen by ram-raid thieves

By Poppy Watson
September 1 2022, 3.40pm Updated: September 1 2022, 4.44pm
Owen Abbott, pictured with four-year-old son Axel-Jay, is appealing for help in finding his quad bike.
A Perth man says he is “totally devastated” after his quad bike was stolen by thieves who “rammed” his storage unit.

Owen Abbott, 24, discovered that his “pride and joy” had been taken on Wednesday night when a friend sent him footage of the damaged unit in North Muirton.

He says the thieves also cut through a bike chain that anchored the blue Yamaha, worth about £10,000, to the ground.

Panel beater Owen said: “I could see from the videos that my door had been broken open and from that moment I knew the quad was gone.

The stolen quad bike.
“I purchased the quad bike nearly five years ago when I was still an apprentice.

“It took a lot of hard work and saving, especially on an apprentice wage.

“I’m totally devastated that it’s gone – it had a lot of sentimental value to me and nobody knows what I went through to achieve such a thing.”

Reward for safe return of stolen quad bike

The car and bike enthusiast has reported the theft to police and issued an appeal on social media for help in finding it.

His family are also offering a reward for the safe return of the bike, although he fears it may have already been destroyed.

Owen added: “I’ve never had anything stolen before and just can’t believe it has happened.

“I am almost certain I’ll probably never see my pride and joy again or it’ll be found burnt out somewhere.”

Police appeal

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a building on Iona Court, Perth.

“The incident, which saw a quad bike stolen, is believed to have occurred between Monday and Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3112 of August 31.”

