Perth man ‘devastated’ as quad bike stolen by ram-raid thieves

A Perth man says he is “totally devastated” after his quad bike was stolen by thieves who “rammed” his storage unit.

Owen Abbott, 24, discovered that his “pride and joy” had been taken on Wednesday night when a friend sent him footage of the damaged unit in North Muirton.

He says the thieves also cut through a bike chain that anchored the blue Yamaha, worth about £10,000, to the ground.

Panel beater Owen said: “I could see from the videos that my door had been broken open and from that moment I knew the quad was gone.

“I purchased the quad bike nearly five years ago when I was still an apprentice.

“It took a lot of hard work and saving, especially on an apprentice wage.

“I’m totally devastated that it’s gone – it had a lot of sentimental value to me and nobody knows what I went through to achieve such a thing.”

Reward for safe return of stolen quad bike

The car and bike enthusiast has reported the theft to police and issued an appeal on social media for help in finding it.

His family are also offering a reward for the safe return of the bike, although he fears it may have already been destroyed.

Owen added: “I’ve never had anything stolen before and just can’t believe it has happened.

“I am almost certain I’ll probably never see my pride and joy again or it’ll be found burnt out somewhere.”

Police appeal

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a building on Iona Court, Perth.

“The incident, which saw a quad bike stolen, is believed to have occurred between Monday and Wednesday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3112 of August 31.”