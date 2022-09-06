Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford

By Alasdair Clark
September 6 2022, 1.12pm Updated: September 6 2022, 3.45pm
Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Blackford rail bridge at the A9.

Drivers are being warned of potential disruption during roadworks on the A9 near Blackford.

The week of work gets under way on Monday (September 12) on the parapet of the rail bridge near the village.

Contractors say the restrictions – some of which will be in place during the day – are “essential”.

The roadworks are expected to be finished by the following Monday, subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place on the A9?

  • Lane one will be closed both northbound and southbound for the duration of the works (September 12-18)
  • The road will be closed completely northbound overnight from Sunday September 18 until Monday September 19 with traffic diverted through Blackford
  • One lane will be shut southbound overnight from Sunday September 18 until Monday September 19.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “These parapet installation works to the A9 Blackford rail bridge ensures this bridge near Blackford continues to operate safely for years to come.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our work force as well as motorists, and our teams will do all they can to carry out the work as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank road users for their patience during these essential works and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”

