Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford

Drivers are being warned of potential disruption during roadworks on the A9 near Blackford.

The week of work gets under way on Monday (September 12) on the parapet of the rail bridge near the village.

Contractors say the restrictions – some of which will be in place during the day – are “essential”.

The roadworks are expected to be finished by the following Monday, subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place on the A9?

Lane one will be closed both northbound and southbound for the duration of the works (September 12-18)

The road will be closed completely northbound overnight from Sunday September 18 until Monday September 19 with traffic diverted through Blackford

One lane will be shut southbound overnight from Sunday September 18 until Monday September 19.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “These parapet installation works to the A9 Blackford rail bridge ensures this bridge near Blackford continues to operate safely for years to come.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our work force as well as motorists, and our teams will do all they can to carry out the work as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank road users for their patience during these essential works and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”