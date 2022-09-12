In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craigie Hillfest was back with a ban in Perth, three years after it last went ahead.

Fans gathered for the one-day music festival on Saturday at the Craigie Hill Golf Club, which featured acts 80 band Fiction Factory, who formed in the Fair City.

It was feared this year’s event may not go ahead as fans were urged to buy briefs last month.

Despite the initial concerns festival goers enjoyed an array of talent across the club house and the main stage.

Fiction Factory, whose hits include (Feels Like) Heaven brought the evening to a close.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the best moments.