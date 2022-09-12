In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest

By James Simpson
September 12 2022, 10.00am
Jillian Hossack, Polly Jones, Linda Allan and Tallulah Whoop at Craigie Hillfest. Image: Phil Hannah
Jillian Hossack, Polly Jones, Linda Allan and Tallulah Whoop at Craigie Hillfest. Image: Phil Hannah

Craigie Hillfest was back with a ban in Perth, three years after it last went ahead.

Fans gathered for the one-day music festival on Saturday at the Craigie Hill Golf Club, which featured acts 80 band Fiction Factory, who formed in the Fair City.

It was feared this year’s event may not go ahead as fans were urged to buy briefs last month.

Despite the initial concerns festival goers enjoyed an array of talent across the club house and the main stage.

Fiction Factory, whose hits include (Feels Like) Heaven brought the evening to a close.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the best moments.

The Crom got things started on the main stage.
My Pet Rocket with Vocalist Petra Jolly.
Julie Anne Romano and Lucy Beveridge getting into the swing of things. 
Katie Whittaker on the main stage. 
Hands-up if you enjoyed Craigie Hillfest. 

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

