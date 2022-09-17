Concern growing for missing Perth pensioner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a Perth pensioner who has been missing for four days.

Winton McNab, also known as John McNab, aged 86, was last seen in the Perth area, around midday on Tuesday September 13.

He is described as being around 5ft 7 inches in height, with light brown hair and of slim build.

It is thought he may be travelling in a Grey Mercedes B200 vehicle registration DSE 366 in the Loch Ness or Glen Moriston areas of Scotland.

Police: “We are increasingly concerned”

Inspector Lesley McDonald said “As time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s health and wellbeing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen John or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“Additionally, I would appeal to John himself to contact us if he sees this so we can ensure he is safe and well”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2972 of 16 September, 2022.