Home News Perth & Kinross

Council officers label plan for 34 houses in Alyth ‘incongruous’ and ‘unacceptable’

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
September 21 2022, 5.56am
Commercial Street in Alyth.
Alyth town centre, from Commercial Street.

Perth and Kinross Council has refused a planning application for 34 houses in Alyth.

Lynne Thomson had sought consent in principle to develop on grazing land north of Meethill Road.

Her proposal included a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with support from Hillcrest Housing Association for 25% social housing.

But officers rated the scheme contrary to the development plan on nine grounds.

No evidence of housing shortage

One of these was a lack of natural boundaries, landscape definition or natural containment.

Also absent was a design statement, ecological survey, air quality assessment, drainage analysis and evidence of a housing shortfall in the local area.

It was further considered “incongruous” and would result in “an unacceptable impact on the visual amenity of the area.”

‘We require as much land as possible’

The delegated decision broadly supported the views in the 20 objections that were lodged.

Meethill Road, Alyth.

One of the objectors was Elasaidh Mollison, who wrote: “The proposed land is agricultural.

“Due to world shortage of food and being told we should look at a plant-based diet we require as much land as possible.

“The economic age we are in and financial pressures on people, it is doubtful many will cope with a large outlay of buying a property.

“Having lots of houses means many more cars polluting the air.”

Houses ‘have not added to footfall’

Having turned down one application, the council will now turns it attention to a nearby proposal for 20 homes on a field next to Losset Road.

The plan, submitted by CAG Architects on behalf of David Barbour, says the development will form a “pleasant loop” and avoid the “more normal cul-de sac layout with traffic heavy hammerheads”.

Five objections have been lodged, including from Neil Archbold.

“Given the recent number of businesses/shops/bank that have recently closed in Alyth,” he wrote, “it is clear that recent housing developments have not added to the footfall in Alyth.

“So there is no benefit to Alyth businesses from this proposed development.”

Alyth Community Council did not object to the two applications, but emphasised a need for big infrastructural improvements to cope with more housing.

Tags

