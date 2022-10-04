Aberfeldy teacher eyes new café and training centre to replace town shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberfeldy teacher is eyeing up a new café and training centre in the town.

Nicola Parrott wants to set up the venture on the site of the former Honeypot newsagent and convenience store in Bank Street.

The fully-qualified teacher currently works with local business Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters to coordinate training for hospitality students.

With the upcoming expansion of the programme to include another three local schools, Ms Parrott wants the site to provide a training base.

There are also plans for the building to host a café and a host of after-school clubs.

Learning opportunities

Ms Parrott has lodged a planning application requesting a change of use from retail to community hub.

These clubs will provide the local community with a productive, positive approach to learning about food

Her supporting statement says she is also involved with the Aberfeldy Healthiest Town programme.

It added: “She is keen to provide learning opportunities, after school-clubs and activities working along the healthy-eating scheme.

“It is hoped that these clubs will provide the local community with a productive, positive approach to learning about food, alongside being supported by a fully qualified teacher, and chef, who will improve wellbeing and mindset for these young people.”

Hot food in café

The applicant would also oversee a café open during daytime hours.

“Hot food will be served on the premises, although this will never be any more than toasted sandwiches, soup etc,” the supporting statement added.

Barista training

Ms Parrott has worked to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal and hopes to train and employ baristas from the country who currently live in Aberfeldy.

Both the applicant and her partner, who live permanently in Aberfeldy, are heavily community-focused

The supporting statement continued: “The flat above the shop has recently been accommodated to house two Ukrainian families and it is hoped a business relationship will build, offering work to these families.

“Both the applicant and her partner, who live permanently in Aberfeldy, are heavily community-focused and last year worked on Christmas Day to provide free coffee and refreshments to local vulnerable people.

“This is a programme they wish to continue, during times of difficulty such as power cuts and extreme weather events in the area.

“They are both working closely with Business Gateway to ensure their company has a social enterprise element.”

Council decision

Ms Parrott currently rents the shop unit and aims to purchase it in the future.

Her application seeks minor internal alterations with no external works proposed.

The shop owner is said to be aware of the application, which will be decided by Perth and Kinross Council.