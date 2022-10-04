Top 10 things to do at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s biggest Gaelic festival, recognised as “the jewel in the crown” in events dedicated to the language, is coming to Perth this month.

This year’s Royal National Mòd is being held in the Fair City from October 14 to 21.

The festival showcases and celebrates the very best in Gaelic language and culture.

It is held in a different Scottish city each year, having been in Inverness last year, and was last held in Perth in 2004.

Can’t decide what to choose from the extensive programme?

Here are the top 10 picks to see and do this year:

1. Opening concert:

The event begins on October 14 with an opening concert in Perth Concert Hall involving music, dancing and singing.

It includes some of the finest talent in Galedom, giving people a taste of what is to come.

2. Torchlight procession:

That same evening sees the torchlight procession illuminate the streets of Perth.

Starting at 6.30pm the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will march under the light of around 60 torches and lead the procession down the High Street.

It is the first time in three years that Mòd-goers are able to come together fully since the pandemic.

3. Ar Cànan ‘s Ar Ceòl:

On October 15 Gaelic culture and traditional music from around Perthshire will be showcased in Ar Cànan ‘s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music).

The concert will host huge names from the traditional Scottish music scene.

4. Art exhibition and competition:

An exhibition will be displayed throughout the week at the City Contemporary Art Gallery.

A competition will also be held with the winner announced on October 21.

5. Perth Museum and Art Gallery Behind the Scene Tour:

Taking place on October 18, 20 and 21, people will be taken on a rare behind the scenes journey through the collections at Perth Museum and Art Gallery.

6. Mòd Shinty and Football Cups

On October 15 shinty makes a long awaited return to Perthshire, as Tayforth and Aberdour Shinty Clubs battle for the men’s Aviemore Trophy and the women’s LearnGaelic.Scot.

For the younger athletes, there will also be coaching and development competitions.

For footy fanatics, the Mòd Football Cup will see Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts AFC go head to head with Glasgow Island AFC.

7. Mòd Tasting Menu

One for the foodies – Murrayshall’s recently opened Eòlas restaurant – Gaelic for experience – is creating a tasting menu especially for this year’s Royal National Mòd.

Visitors will have the entire week to indulge in the specially curated tasting menu, available from 6pm each night.

8. Mòd Celtic Praise

On October 16, people are invited to enjoy an informal evening of Celtic Praise with renowned Gaelic singer-songwriter Norrie ‘Tago’ MacIver at St Matthews Church Sanctuary.

Local Gaelic choirs will perform, as well as soloist Anne Bennett.

9. Mass choirs

One of the final events on October 22 will see mass choirs march down Perth High Street before gathering to sing at Perth Concert Hall.

People are invited to watch, listen and reflect as singers bring the festival to a close.

10. The Grand Finale

The event will end with Cuirm Crìochnachaidh a’ Mhòid (The Mòd Grand Finale) welcoming one of Scotland’s biggest traditional bands, Trail West, to Perth Concert Hall at 9pm on October 22.

Tickets are available at the Horsecross Arts box office and hard copies of programmes available at Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre. Copies can also be ordered by calling 01738 621031.