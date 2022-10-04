Top 10 things to do at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top 10 things to do at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Perth

By Emma Duncan
October 4 2022, 4.37pm
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
The world’s biggest Gaelic festival, recognised as “the jewel in the crown” in events dedicated to the language, is coming to Perth this month.

This year’s Royal National Mòd is being held in the Fair City from October 14 to 21.

The festival showcases and celebrates the very best in Gaelic language and culture.

It is held in a different Scottish city each year, having been in Inverness last year, and was last held in Perth in 2004.

Can’t decide what to choose from the extensive programme?

Here are the top 10 picks to see and do this year:

1. Opening concert:

The event begins on October 14 with an opening concert in Perth Concert Hall involving music, dancing and singing.

It includes some of the finest talent in Galedom, giving people a taste of what is to come.

Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson from the popular folk group Mànran who are performing at the opening concert.

2. Torchlight procession:

That same evening sees the torchlight procession illuminate the streets of Perth.

Starting at 6.30pm the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will march under the light of around 60 torches and lead the procession down the High Street.

It is the first time in three years that Mòd-goers are able to come together fully since the pandemic.

3. Ar Cànan ‘s Ar Ceòl:

On October 15 Gaelic culture and traditional music from around Perthshire will be showcased in Ar Cànan ‘s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music).

The concert will host huge names from the traditional Scottish music scene.

4. Art exhibition and competition:

An exhibition will be displayed throughout the week at the City Contemporary Art Gallery.

A competition will  also be held with the winner announced on October 21.

5.  Perth Museum and Art Gallery Behind the Scene Tour:

Taking place on October 18, 20 and 21, people will be taken on a rare behind the scenes journey through the collections at Perth Museum and Art Gallery.

6. Mòd Shinty and Football Cups

On October 15 shinty makes a long awaited return to Perthshire, as Tayforth and Aberdour Shinty Clubs battle for the men’s Aviemore Trophy and the women’s LearnGaelic.Scot.

For the younger athletes, there will also be coaching and development competitions.

For footy fanatics, the Mòd Football Cup will see Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts AFC go head to head with Glasgow Island AFC.

The sport of shinty is also going to be featured.

7. Mòd Tasting Menu

One for the foodies – Murrayshall’s recently opened Eòlas restaurant – Gaelic for experience – is creating a tasting menu especially for this year’s Royal National Mòd.

Visitors will have the entire week to indulge in the specially curated tasting menu, available from 6pm each night.

8. Mòd Celtic Praise

On October 16, people are invited to enjoy an informal evening of Celtic Praise with renowned Gaelic singer-songwriter Norrie ‘Tago’ MacIver at St Matthews Church Sanctuary.

Local Gaelic choirs will perform, as well as soloist Anne Bennett.

9. Mass choirs

One of the final events on October 22 will see mass choirs march down Perth High Street before gathering to sing at Perth Concert Hall.

People are invited to watch, listen and reflect as singers bring the festival to a close.

Ross Ainslie, Jenn Butterworth and Ali Hutton will perform at the Our Language Our Music concert.

10. The Grand Finale

The event will end with Cuirm Crìochnachaidh a’ Mhòid (The Mòd Grand Finale) welcoming one of Scotland’s biggest traditional bands, Trail West, to Perth Concert Hall at 9pm on October 22.

Tickets are available at the Horsecross Arts box office and hard copies of programmes available at Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre. Copies can also be ordered by calling 01738 621031.

