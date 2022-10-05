Further reprieve for condemned former pub in Perth city centre after hotel snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Further reprieve for condemned former pub in Perth city centre after hotel snub

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
October 5 2022, 5.54am Updated: October 5 2022, 8.59am
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
The council has given a short-term reprieve to a condemned former pub and café in Perth city centre.

Tariq Fayez applied to demolish 10-12 Methven Street, previously the site of the Clachan Bar.

Earlier this year Perth and Kinross Council issued a dangerous building notice on the building and ordered its removal by July 2022.

However, planning officers have now turned down Mr Fayez’s scheme because of its impact on the conservation area and of 14 Methven Street, formerly the Quality Café.

Hotel’s ‘potential for noise’

It is the latest occasion that the applicant’s vision for the site has been snubbed, after his hotel proposal was refused in June this year.

Mr Fayez wanted to replace 10-14 Methven Street with a four-floor hotel, featuring 27 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant.

In this instance, Perth and Kinross Council refused was due to the absence of both a conservation area application and noise impact assessment.

The decision notice added: “There is potential for noise from the daily operations of the hotel, musical entertainment and from fixed plant which could disturb residential amenity.”

In July 2021 a similar application was refused by councillors.

‘Concerning’ lack of detail

The latest application only requested demolition and this was similarly deemed unacceptable.

The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe.
The council’s decision report said: “It would not be possible to demolish 10-12 South Methven Street without significant damage to 14 South Methven Street.

“The dangerous buildings notice requires the demolition of 10-12 and 14 South Methven Street, reflective of the interdependency of the buildings, but the demolition of the latter is not proposed as part of this submission.

“It is therefore understood that should the former Clachan Hotel be demolished this would have severe structural implications on the former Quality Cafe.

“The applicant has been asked to explain how the demolition of the former Clachan Hotel could be undertaken without impacting on the integrity of the interlinked building, but no response has been received.

“The lack of detail on this is concerning.”

Safety argument

Mr Fayez’s supporting statement had argued for “redeveloping the site for the safety of people and enhancement of the area.”

Tags

Conversation

