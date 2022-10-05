Further reprieve for condemned former pub in Perth city centre after hotel snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The council has given a short-term reprieve to a condemned former pub and café in Perth city centre.

Tariq Fayez applied to demolish 10-12 Methven Street, previously the site of the Clachan Bar.

Earlier this year Perth and Kinross Council issued a dangerous building notice on the building and ordered its removal by July 2022.

However, planning officers have now turned down Mr Fayez’s scheme because of its impact on the conservation area and of 14 Methven Street, formerly the Quality Café.

Hotel’s ‘potential for noise’

It is the latest occasion that the applicant’s vision for the site has been snubbed, after his hotel proposal was refused in June this year.

Mr Fayez wanted to replace 10-14 Methven Street with a four-floor hotel, featuring 27 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant.

In this instance, Perth and Kinross Council refused was due to the absence of both a conservation area application and noise impact assessment.

The decision notice added: “There is potential for noise from the daily operations of the hotel, musical entertainment and from fixed plant which could disturb residential amenity.”

In July 2021 a similar application was refused by councillors.

‘Concerning’ lack of detail

The latest application only requested demolition and this was similarly deemed unacceptable.

The council’s decision report said: “It would not be possible to demolish 10-12 South Methven Street without significant damage to 14 South Methven Street.

“The dangerous buildings notice requires the demolition of 10-12 and 14 South Methven Street, reflective of the interdependency of the buildings, but the demolition of the latter is not proposed as part of this submission.

“It is therefore understood that should the former Clachan Hotel be demolished this would have severe structural implications on the former Quality Cafe.

“The applicant has been asked to explain how the demolition of the former Clachan Hotel could be undertaken without impacting on the integrity of the interlinked building, but no response has been received.

“The lack of detail on this is concerning.”

Safety argument

Mr Fayez’s supporting statement had argued for “redeveloping the site for the safety of people and enhancement of the area.”