Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth’s Bertha Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth’s Bertha Park

By Emma Duncan
October 16 2022, 8.14am
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.

A charity supporting people with disabilities has revealed plans for its biggest project to date – a £25 million apartment building in Perth.

Capability Scotland has managed a residential care service in the city for 40 years but charity bosses say the building is not fit for purpose in the long-term future.

They now want to open a purpose-built facility in the new Bertha Park estate.

The facility would be built south of Bertha Park High School. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

Plans are at an early stage but it is hoped the building will house 60 studio flats for adults with complex needs, along with a community centre.

The 200 staff and 59 residents at the Upper Springland accommodation on Isla Road will move to the new apartments.

It is not yet known what will happen to the current building, gifted by the Gannochy Trust.

‘Biggest and boldest project’

Brian Logan, Capability Scotland chief executive, called it the “biggest and boldest project” the charity has ever had.

He said: “There’s a real buzz about the place, it’s incredible and we’ve had nothing but positivity and enthusiasm.

“Everyone is really excited.

“In fact the only negative comment is ‘can we not get there sooner’.

Part of Capability Scotland’s facility at Isla Road in Perth. Image: Capability Scotland.

“The facilities at Isla Road were state-of-the-art and cutting edge when they were built but the building’s layout and fabric is letting us down and showing its age.

Bertha Park will be better facilities which will help us to deliver high quality care and support and are hoping it will be a national resource and a flagship for Capability Scotland and wider Perth area.”

Brian Logan, Capability Scotland chief executive. Image: Capability Scotland.

Jennifer Dalrymple, co-production leader, added: “With any move like this you are apprehensive because people have stayed here for a number of years and, like everyone, get stuck in their ways.

“The response has been incredible to be honest.

“I keep getting asked when we are moving but we are still planning and designing.”

Residents and community help with designs

Capability Scotland’s current residents and their families are helping to design the apartments.

Part of this includes the bedroom and bathroom designs, with a physical mock-up currently in the making.

Charity employees are also working with local children, including pupils at Bertha Park High School on what the building should include.

The charity is currently based at Upper Springlands on Isla Road. Image Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

They also need to finalise securing the land with Springfield, the developers of Bertha Park.

It is hoped, subject to a planning application yet to be submitted, work will start in 2024 and be finished in 2026.

Brian added: “We want to take our time and get it right in these early stages so that we’re not having to adjust our plans as things go on.

“That’s why we are spending so much time talking to our customers because we want to get it right from the outset rather than build something and need to go back and make changes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine: Image by Russell Beard
Shirley Valentine story at Pitlochry Festival Theatre draws hope from 'drudgery', says actress Sally…
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at Royal National Mod in Perth
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named
The A9 near Breedon Shierglas Quarry was closed both directions due to a collision. Image: Google Maps.
A9 reopens near Blair Atholl after crash
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Dan Johnson protests on top of the police van.
VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests
Rory Skinner on the podium at Cadwell Park earlier this season. Image: RorySkinner.com
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
Is it possible to learn CPR in five minutes?
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented