Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth’s Bertha Park

A charity supporting people with disabilities has revealed plans for its biggest project to date – a £25 million apartment building in Perth.

Capability Scotland has managed a residential care service in the city for 40 years but charity bosses say the building is not fit for purpose in the long-term future.

They now want to open a purpose-built facility in the new Bertha Park estate.

Plans are at an early stage but it is hoped the building will house 60 studio flats for adults with complex needs, along with a community centre.

The 200 staff and 59 residents at the Upper Springland accommodation on Isla Road will move to the new apartments.

It is not yet known what will happen to the current building, gifted by the Gannochy Trust.

‘Biggest and boldest project’

Brian Logan, Capability Scotland chief executive, called it the “biggest and boldest project” the charity has ever had.

He said: “There’s a real buzz about the place, it’s incredible and we’ve had nothing but positivity and enthusiasm.

“Everyone is really excited.

“In fact the only negative comment is ‘can we not get there sooner’.

“The facilities at Isla Road were state-of-the-art and cutting edge when they were built but the building’s layout and fabric is letting us down and showing its age.

“Bertha Park will be better facilities which will help us to deliver high quality care and support and are hoping it will be a national resource and a flagship for Capability Scotland and wider Perth area.”

Jennifer Dalrymple, co-production leader, added: “With any move like this you are apprehensive because people have stayed here for a number of years and, like everyone, get stuck in their ways.

“The response has been incredible to be honest.

“I keep getting asked when we are moving but we are still planning and designing.”

Residents and community help with designs

Capability Scotland’s current residents and their families are helping to design the apartments.

Part of this includes the bedroom and bathroom designs, with a physical mock-up currently in the making.

Charity employees are also working with local children, including pupils at Bertha Park High School on what the building should include.

They also need to finalise securing the land with Springfield, the developers of Bertha Park.

It is hoped, subject to a planning application yet to be submitted, work will start in 2024 and be finished in 2026.

Brian added: “We want to take our time and get it right in these early stages so that we’re not having to adjust our plans as things go on.

“That’s why we are spending so much time talking to our customers because we want to get it right from the outset rather than build something and need to go back and make changes.”