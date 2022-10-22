Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Broxden Roundabout road has been cleared following a road traffic accident that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The accident, which saw a lorry crashing into the barriers at the Perthshire roundabout, happened at 3.15am.

Traffic Scotland announced just after 8am on Saturday morning that due to the road traffic accident, there was no access to the A9 northbound from Junction 10 on the M90.

Diverted traffic were advised to travel southbound on the A9, exit and return via the A9 northbound at Gleneagles Junction.

The traffic intelligence service confirmed that the road was clear at 1.05pm, warning road users to expect heavy traffic in the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.15am on Saturday October 22, officers were called to a report of a lorry having crashed into barriers on the M90 at the Broxden roundabout, Perth.

“The road is partially closed to allow for the vehicle to be recovered.”

Traffic starting to build at roundabout

One eyewitness told The Courier: “We drove past at around 10am and didn’t realise what had happened at first.

“Just as we were leaving the Broxden Roundabout towards Stirling we noticed a Co-op lorry was in the central island.

“It must have ploughed straight through the junction somehow.

“It looked like it was getting towed out.

“There was a bit of traffic building coming up to the roundabout from the A9 northbound.”