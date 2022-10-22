Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth & Kinross

Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in 2022

By Ben MacDonald
October 22 2022, 3.25pm
The Spirits of Scone event has returned for 2022. Image: Cunningly Good
Scone Palace opened its doors to the public for the first time in 2022 with the return of a frightening favourite.

Spirits of Scone, which runs until Monday October 31, kicked off at the Palace on Friday evening.

The scary spectacle, which sold out in 2021, transforms the picturesque grounds of Scone Palace into a truly terrifying playground of menacing ghouls and horror film freaks.

Spirits of Scone gives visitors a night to remember, taking them on a one-hour fright fest of adventure and mayhem through the historic grounds of the five-star attraction.

Scone Palace are welcoming guests for the first time this year with the event. Image: Cunningly Good

In the dark, visitors are taken on a route through the Palace grounds, passing through areas such as the Lost Child’s Woods, Psycho Path, Zombie Maze, Hospital of Horrors, Ghostly Graveyard, Freaky Forest and Gingerbread House.

Truly horrifying characters lurk in the grounds, played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors.

Enter if you dare

Visitors are welcome to get into spirit of Halloween by dressing up in a scary outfit, although no full-face masks are permitted.

Heather McArthur, head of events at Scone Palace, said: “We’re thrilled that Spirits of Scone is back for another year, and delighted at how our first visitors visibly enjoyed their first fright night experience, as we lead up to Halloween.

“I’m sure they will agree that Spirits of Scone is not for the faint-hearted, but for those who love horror and spooky surprises, you are in for a trick and treat.”

Due to the fear factor, guests are advised that the event is not suitable for young children or those of a nervous disposition.

Tunes and treats

The Spirits of Scone shop is open at the event, selling a selection of ghoulish souvenirs.

A selection of hot food is also available from fright night catering, including fish and chips, burgers and pizza, along with marshmallow sticks for toasting over the firepit.

‘Jump scare’ actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good

Several musicians and acts will be performing at Spirits of Scone within the Palace’s historic grounds.

Among those performing at the event is Michael Cummings, who previously worked as a Catering Supervisor at Scone Palace from 2015-2019.

Performing on Saturday October 28, Michael has turned his passion for music into a career and will be performing Halloween songs, alongside original material from his debut EP ‘Home’.

