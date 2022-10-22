Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scone Palace opened its doors to the public for the first time in 2022 with the return of a frightening favourite.

Spirits of Scone, which runs until Monday October 31, kicked off at the Palace on Friday evening.

The scary spectacle, which sold out in 2021, transforms the picturesque grounds of Scone Palace into a truly terrifying playground of menacing ghouls and horror film freaks.

Spirits of Scone gives visitors a night to remember, taking them on a one-hour fright fest of adventure and mayhem through the historic grounds of the five-star attraction.

In the dark, visitors are taken on a route through the Palace grounds, passing through areas such as the Lost Child’s Woods, Psycho Path, Zombie Maze, Hospital of Horrors, Ghostly Graveyard, Freaky Forest and Gingerbread House.

Truly horrifying characters lurk in the grounds, played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors.

Enter if you dare

Visitors are welcome to get into spirit of Halloween by dressing up in a scary outfit, although no full-face masks are permitted.

Heather McArthur, head of events at Scone Palace, said: “We’re thrilled that Spirits of Scone is back for another year, and delighted at how our first visitors visibly enjoyed their first fright night experience, as we lead up to Halloween.

“I’m sure they will agree that Spirits of Scone is not for the faint-hearted, but for those who love horror and spooky surprises, you are in for a trick and treat.”

Due to the fear factor, guests are advised that the event is not suitable for young children or those of a nervous disposition.

Tunes and treats

The Spirits of Scone shop is open at the event, selling a selection of ghoulish souvenirs.

A selection of hot food is also available from fright night catering, including fish and chips, burgers and pizza, along with marshmallow sticks for toasting over the firepit.

Several musicians and acts will be performing at Spirits of Scone within the Palace’s historic grounds.

Among those performing at the event is Michael Cummings, who previously worked as a Catering Supervisor at Scone Palace from 2015-2019.

Performing on Saturday October 28, Michael has turned his passion for music into a career and will be performing Halloween songs, alongside original material from his debut EP ‘Home’.