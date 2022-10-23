Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Perth.

The woman was on the Stagecoach number one service heading towards the city centre at around 7.45pm on Saturday October 8 when a man touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 50s.

He was around 5ft 10ins in height and of average build, with short dark brown hair and stubble.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark suit.

Constable Rachel McHale from Police Scotland said: “The woman was left understandably shaken by this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was on this bus at the time to have think back and to get in touch with us if you saw what happened or have any information which may assist us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3259 of Tuesday October 11.