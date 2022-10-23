Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal

By Ben MacDonald
October 23 2022, 9.43am Updated: October 23 2022, 6.24pm
missing teen found
Police Scotland are appealing for information following the sexual assault.

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Perth.

The woman was on the Stagecoach number one service heading towards the city centre at around 7.45pm on Saturday October 8 when a man touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 50s.

He was around 5ft 10ins in height and of average build, with short dark brown hair and stubble.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark suit.

Constable Rachel McHale from Police Scotland said: “The woman was left understandably shaken by this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was on this bus at the time to have think back and to get in touch with us if you saw what happened or have any information which may assist us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3259 of Tuesday October 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
The Spirits of Scone event has returned for 2022. Image: Cunningly Good
Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in…
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
David McDougall led police to his cannabis farm in Newhouse Road.
Cannabis farm found after quarrel in Perth flats
May Sumbwanyambe. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
Play about 18th century Perthshire slave Joseph Knight is 'antidote to editorialised version of…
Rachel Maclean and her artwork at Jupiter Artland. Image: James Glossop.
Free art exhibition in Perth city centre will see unit turned into 'abandoned' toy…
Ian Menzies was described as "the best dad, grandad and brother in the world".
Perth murder accused maintains innocence during High Court hearing
Active Kids Adventure Park will close at the end of the month. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
Popular Perthshire adventure park to close for major winter refurbishment
Fuel poverty is just one real concern in Perth and Kinross.
Perth Big Lunch aims to highlight 'gaping wounds' in society as cost of living…
Enchanted Forest 2022. Image: Enchanted Forest
Warning over Enchanted Forest ticket scam in Perthshire

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
4
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
5
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
6
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
7
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
8
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
9
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…
Angus Council's fostering and adoption teams were out promoting the service at the Arbroath Parkrun. Image: Gareth Jennings
Volunteers highlight need for foster carers at Arbroath parkrun

Editor's Picks

Most Commented