Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford

By James Simpson
October 24 2022, 4.17pm Updated: October 24 2022, 4.19pm
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.

An elderly woman has died after a crash on the A9 at Blackford in Perthshire.

Emergency services attended following a collision involving a Suzuki SX4 and an Audi A4, at the junction with the B8081, on Sunday.

An 83-year-old woman travelling in the Suzuki SX4 died at the scene.

The driver – a man aged 89 – and a 54-year-old male passenger were uninjured.

A 31-year-old woman who was driving the Audi was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but details of her injuries have not been confirmed.

Police investigation into A9 crash continues

Three teenage girls who were passengers in the Audi were uninjured.

Sergeant David Farr of Tayside’s divisional road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this crash.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 3311 of 23 October.”

