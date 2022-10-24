Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
October 24 2022, 6.07pm
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.

Members of Perth and Kinross Council have overruled officers and given planning permission for a new hotel in the city centre.

In June, officers refused Tariq Fayez’s application to replace 10-14 Methven Street, previously the site of the Clachan Bar and Quality Café.

They cited the absence of both a conservation area application and noise impact assessment.

But given the building is already subject to a demolition order, the local review body opted to accept the scheme.

Destruction was ordered

Mr Fayez can now build a four-floor hotel, featuring 27 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant.

The properties have been empty since 2018.

Earlier this year the council issued a dangerous building notice on the structure and ordered its destruction.

It is hoped the development, which includes a bar a restaurant on the ground floor, will breathe new life into the city centre, following a spate of recent shop closures.

Proceed ‘in principle’

The decision notice refusing the application said: “There is potential for noise from the daily operations of the hotel, musical entertainment and from fixed plant which could disturb residential amenity.”

In July 2021 a similar application was refused by councillors.

But Cllr Bob Brawn from the local review body said: “What we have in front of us is satisfactory.

“The architecture on this section is varied and we will never get a property exactly matching what is there.

“This should proceed in principle on a building that is dangerous to the public and should be demolished as soon as possible.”

He added that more detailed proposals regarding design, noise and archaeology could be considered at a later date.

The applicant would also need to have discussions with the owner of No 14, previously the Quality Cafe.

Saving taxpayer money

The decision could potentially save taxpayers from bearing the cost of demolishing the condemned building.

The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.

In September’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee meeting, councillors approved a £470,000 grant from Scottish Government’s place based investment fund (PBIP) to ground the building.

Earlier this month council planners refused a separate demolition proposal by Mr Fayez due to a “lack of detail.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
NHS Tayside has delivered one million Covid vaccines across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross. Image: NHS Tayside.
Over 50s now eligible for Covid booster vaccine - but how do you book…
Photo shows Simon Howie standing next to a field of cattle.
COURIER OPINION: Perthshire butcher Simon Howie speaks for all of us on energy company…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two women have been taken to hospital following a crash on Glenearn Road at Queen Street Picture shows; Emergency services attendimg a crash on Glenearn Road. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 23/10/2022
Two women taken to hospital following crash on Perth street
Del Banks led away after an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Serial offender jailed for 'sustained' attack on girlfriend in Perth
Taken focuses on the emotional impact of dog theft.
LISTEN: Dog owners demanding tougher sentences for dog thieves
Changes to NHS procurement means the medication will have to be collected from Ninewells or PRI.
Prostate cancer sufferers told to collect prescriptions at Tayside hospitals after NHS contract change
'Jump scare' actors are on hand to make the evening extra spooky. Image: Cunningly Good
REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun - but not for the faint…
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
The Spirits of Scone event has returned for 2022. Image: Cunningly Good
Scares a-plenty as Scone Palace opens doors to the public for first time in…

Most Read

1
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
2
8
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
9
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
10
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
Georgia Shackleton playing the violin at RRS Discovery. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The World No 1 ranking actually means something at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented