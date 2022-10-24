Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of Perth and Kinross Council have overruled officers and given planning permission for a new hotel in the city centre.

In June, officers refused Tariq Fayez’s application to replace 10-14 Methven Street, previously the site of the Clachan Bar and Quality Café.

They cited the absence of both a conservation area application and noise impact assessment.

But given the building is already subject to a demolition order, the local review body opted to accept the scheme.

Destruction was ordered

Mr Fayez can now build a four-floor hotel, featuring 27 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant.

The properties have been empty since 2018.

Earlier this year the council issued a dangerous building notice on the structure and ordered its destruction.

It is hoped the development, which includes a bar a restaurant on the ground floor, will breathe new life into the city centre, following a spate of recent shop closures.

Proceed ‘in principle’

The decision notice refusing the application said: “There is potential for noise from the daily operations of the hotel, musical entertainment and from fixed plant which could disturb residential amenity.”

In July 2021 a similar application was refused by councillors.

But Cllr Bob Brawn from the local review body said: “What we have in front of us is satisfactory.

“The architecture on this section is varied and we will never get a property exactly matching what is there.

“This should proceed in principle on a building that is dangerous to the public and should be demolished as soon as possible.”

He added that more detailed proposals regarding design, noise and archaeology could be considered at a later date.

The applicant would also need to have discussions with the owner of No 14, previously the Quality Cafe.

Saving taxpayer money

The decision could potentially save taxpayers from bearing the cost of demolishing the condemned building.

In September’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee meeting, councillors approved a £470,000 grant from Scottish Government’s place based investment fund (PBIP) to ground the building.

Earlier this month council planners refused a separate demolition proposal by Mr Fayez due to a “lack of detail.”