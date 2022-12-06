Pledge to avoid traffic chaos as global cycling event clashes with Perth Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pledge to avoid traffic chaos as global cycling event clashes with Perth Show

By Emma Duncan
December 6 2022, 11.26am
The Gran Fondo and Perth Show both take place next August. Image: Shutterstock and DC Thomson.
The Gran Fondo and Perth Show both take place next August. Image: Shutterstock and DC Thomson.

A pledge has been made to minimise traffic chaos in Perth when two huge events are to be held on the same day.

The Fair City is due to host part of the UCI Cycling World Championships in August,  dubbed the “biggest single global cycling event in history”.

Planning is in the early stages but it will take place on August 4, the first day of the historic Perth Show.

The Gran Fondo road race, a long-distance, mass-participation event and one of 13 in the competition, will see up to 4,000 people take part, with many more descending on Perth to cheer them on.

Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia in September. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

It is the first time the city has been asked to host the event.

It will be held on the first of the two-day Perth Show, traditionally held at the South Inch on the first weekend in August.

The show has been running for 160 years, apart from two online alternatives during the coronavirus pandemic, and is a firm favourite in the Perth calendar, attracting up to 20,000 people per year.

Crowds enjoy all that was on offer at this year’s Perth Show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But Perth and Kinross Council bosses and show organisers have assured locals and participants both events can run smoothly on the same day.

Robert Gilchrist, chairman of Perthshire Agricultural Society, which organises Perth Show, said they are already in talks with the council about how to mitigate the volume of traffic in the area.

He said: “Perth Show will be staged on the South Inch with parking on the Lesser South Inch as usual.

“The cycling event is centred on the North Inch so hopefully the two events can co-exist and help to make Perth a really vibrant and exciting place to be that weekend.

“Anything that helps attract people to the city has to be encouraged and Perth Show has been doing that successfully for 160 years.

“The opportunity to host this cycling event is another boost for drawing people to Perth.”

Events will benefit Perth economy

The route for the Gran Fondo is still to be finalised but it is proposed that the race would start and finish at North Inch in Perth and take riders on a route through central and Highland Perthshire..

A council spokesperson said: “Perth Show 2023 is scheduled for August 4 and 5 with the Gran Fondo on the 4th, making this an important weekend for Perth as a visitor destination, and the benefits this brings to the local economy.

“We will be working with the organisers of both events in the months leading up to them, and while planning is at an early stage, we will put in place appropriate traffic management arrangements both to facilitate the Gran Fondo, which will set off from the North Inch, and to accommodate Perth Show at the South Inch.

“It is important to note that the Gran Fondo route has yet to be finalised and the organisers will undertake extensive consultation with affected residents and businesses, prior to the final route being agreed by the council.”

