Man taken to hospital after van and lorry crash on the A9 near Broxden Roundabout

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a van and a lorry on the A9, south of the Broxden Roundabout.

Both lanes of the northbound carriageway near Perth were closed following the collision just before 8am on Monday.

Traffic Scotland reported delays of about 40 minutes in the area, with motorists asked to use alternative routes.

Both lanes have since reopened and a man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Fire appliances and heavy rescue unit attend crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the area, after receiving a call at 7.48am.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 7.45am on Monday December 10, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A9, approximately half a mile from Broxden Roundabout.

“Emergency services were in attendance.”

It came as travellers also faced disruption on rail services on Monday morning.