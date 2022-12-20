Perth Theatre’s St Johnstone show could win top award for bringing community together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth Theatre’s St Johnstone show could win top award for bringing community together

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 20 2022, 5.54am Updated: December 20 2022, 10.45am
Colin McCredie in Oh When the Saints at Perth Theatre.
Colin McCredie in Oh When the Saints at Perth Theatre. Image: Perth Theatre.

A Perth Theatre production about St Johnstone FC is in the running for a top award.

Oh When the Saints has been shortlisted in the community project of the year category at The Stage Awards 2023.

It means Perth Theatre is the only organisation in Scotland to make the shortlist for the annual awards, which take place in London at the end of January.

It is the second year the theatre has been shortlisted, having been nominated for its mobile community stage Gig On A Truck in the same category in the 2022 awards.

Two-year project

The show was staged at the theatre in June as the culmination of a two-year project capturing the experiences, stories and memories of generations of St Johnstone fans.

Oh When The Saints was launched at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

St Johnstone's home ground of McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone’s home ground of McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS Group.

The ambition was to write a show that reflected the experiences of local football fans, a community who do not traditionally think theatre is for them.

The theatre designed activities that both built audiences and contributed to the show’s script: 32% of the almost 3,500 participants and audiences throughout the project had no pre-existing relationship with Perth Theatre.

Host of activities

Activities included:

  • McDiarmid Memories, which were football-themed activity packs for 130 local care home residents
  • Super Saints: Behind the Lens, a filmmaking project with 11 local young carers
  • Raise the Roof, which explored women in sport with Perth and Kinross Council and Perth’s women
  • Team Talks (live and online), which included famous football pundits, local figures and fans in conversation. These were hosted by Stuart Cosgrove (BBC Off The Ball) with guests including Colin McCredie (actor), Eve Muirhead (Olympian) and Eilidh Barbour (BBC presenter)
  • Creative fan groups in Perth Theatre, which were free workshops to encourage connection, conversation and creativity.

Thousands watched show

Using the experiences and memories shared, including some 53 stories gathered through interviews and submissions, playwright Martin McCormick wrote the final Oh When The Saints show script, capturing what it truly means to be a Saintee.

The production was a triumph, enjoyed by 2,356 people across its 12-show run.

The production had an all-Perth cast. Image: Perth Theatre.

The all-Perth professional cast – Colin McCredie, Lorna Craig, Greer Montgomery and Tom McGovern – were supported by a community cast of 30 Saints fans, including mums and sons, fathers and daughters, cousins, and sisters from 11 to 78 years old.

Unforgettable buzz

Nick Williams, chief executive of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: “I will never forget the buzz of opening night as Saints fans, footballers, celebrities and Perth Theatre regulars laughed, cried and cheered together.”

Charlie Fraser, vice-chairman of St Johnstone, said: “The production was an excellent example of how two Perth Institutions can collaborate to provide entertainment to fans and theatre patrons alike.”

The winners of The Stage Awards 2023 will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, January 30 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

