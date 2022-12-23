Bus catches fire on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bus catches fire on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Dundee

By Kieran Webster
December 23 2022, 1.32pm Updated: December 23 2022, 4.46pm
A Stagecoach bus in Perthshire caught fire this morning. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Stagecoach say they are investigating the cause of a bus fire on the A923 in Perthshire.

Firefighters were called to reports of the blaze near Tullybaccart between Coupar Angus and Dundee.

Two fire appliances were called to the scene at 7.26am on Friday, with one hose used to extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, with an investigation into the cause said to be ongoing.

Stagecoach investigating bus fire

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that there was an incident involving one of our vehicles earlier today, no injuries occurred.

“Safety is our number one priority and we will be investigating the incident.”

Police Scotland also attended the scene to help divert traffic.

It comes after The Courier revealed earlier this month how at least 10 fires on buses have been reported in recent years

Stagecoach responded to worries raised by Fife council Dave Dempsey, who said he was “alarmed” by the number of incidents.

The company says bus fires are “relatively rare”, but it is currently engaging with a UK Government launched investigation covering all bus operators.

