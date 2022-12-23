Bus catches fire on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach say they are investigating the cause of a bus fire on the A923 in Perthshire.

Firefighters were called to reports of the blaze near Tullybaccart between Coupar Angus and Dundee.

Two fire appliances were called to the scene at 7.26am on Friday, with one hose used to extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, with an investigation into the cause said to be ongoing.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that there was an incident involving one of our vehicles earlier today, no injuries occurred.

“Safety is our number one priority and we will be investigating the incident.”

Police Scotland also attended the scene to help divert traffic.

It comes after The Courier revealed earlier this month how at least 10 fires on buses have been reported in recent years

Stagecoach responded to worries raised by Fife council Dave Dempsey, who said he was “alarmed” by the number of incidents.

The company says bus fires are “relatively rare”, but it is currently engaging with a UK Government launched investigation covering all bus operators.