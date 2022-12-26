Quad bike and trailer stolen from Perthshire farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A red Honda quad bike and silver trailer have been stolen from a farm in Perthshire.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the theft, which took place at premises in Braco.

It happened at a farm close to the A822 road between 7pm and 9.25pm on Thursday December 22.

The quad bike is a red Honda with a black plastic box on the back and the tri-axle trailer is a silver Hudson DM35146 which had the registration plate SL20 MXB.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact officers.

A white Iveco Daily van is of interest

Constable Mathew Ross said: “I am appealing to anyone who has seen either vehicle or who has any information which may assist in our enquiries to get in touch.

”So far we have established that a white Iveco Daily van was seen in the area at the time of the theft, so anyone who saw the van or who may have dash-cam footage from the area can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3503 of Thursday December 22.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”