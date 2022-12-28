Perth and Kinross residents urged to take action as cold spell sees 150% rise in calls for repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living in council houses in Perth and Kinross are being asked to take action as recent cold weather saw a 150% rise in calls for repairs.

Perth and Kinross Council said its housing repair service was receiving 100 calls a day during a spate of freezing weather earlier this month.

Most calls were related to issues with leaks and frozen pipes.

Staff worked to make urgent repairs and delivered temporary heaters and bottled water to those in need.

While calls have now returned to normal levels, residents are being asked to take steps to protect their homes in case of further cold weather.

Cold weather put council staff under pressure

Councillor Tom McEwan, housing and social wellbeing convener, said: “Prolonged cold snaps like we saw before Christmas inevitably put pressure on our housing repairs team.

“Sadly, the cost of living crisis means people worried about their fuel bills will be reluctant to heat their homes as well as they normally would.

“Although the weather has improved, I’d ask tenants to prepare as best they can for further cold weather and protect their homes as much as possible.

“If there is another drop in temperatures, remember our phone lines may get busy so please be patient if you don’t get through straight away.

“We will do everything we can to deal with repairs as quickly as possible.”

People are being reminded of the advice and support available to help tenants protect their homes.

Charity and social enterprise Scarf provides information about energy efficiency and heating their homes.

The council’s welfare rights team can help make sure tenants are receiving all winter payments and benefits they are entitled to.

Its support and housing officers are targeting those most at risk and providing tailored assistance, particularly to those struggling financially, and advice on how to protect homes this winter.

Mr McEwan added: “Our website also has plenty of information on how to protect your home.

“If you can, leaving your heating on at a low temperature, around 15°C, overnight will prevent freezing and the problems that can cause.”