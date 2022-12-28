Elizabeth Stewart: Former Perth ballroom dancing teacher dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elizabeth Stewart: Former Perth ballroom dancing teacher dies aged 88

By Chris Ferguson
December 28 2022, 2.00pm
Former Perth dance teacher Elizabeth Stewart.
Former Perth dance teacher Elizabeth Stewart.

Elizabeth Stewart, who alongside husband James, taught ballroom dancing to generations of people in Perth, has died aged 88.

The couple ran the Stewart School of Dance from halls around Perth and Scone and later taught dancing at Perth College.

In earlier years, ballroom tuition was the mainstay of their work but they later introduced sequence dancing to their curriculum.

Elizabeth was brought up in Perth where her parents Marion and Harry ran Perth Dairy in Princes Street. They also owned a grocer’s shop and the family lived at 9 Princes Street.

Her father had the first motorised milk float in Perth in the 1930s as well as horse-drawn vehicles.

School days

Elizabeth was educated at Viewlands Junior Academy and then Perth Academy before going on to work for Woods the printer in Mill Street.

It was at a dance in Perth City Hall that she was literally swept off her feet by James, her future husband.

His parents, Jim and Mary Stewart, of Glasgow had founded a dance school in Perth after moving to escape the Clydeside bombing during the Second World War.

James had been schooled in dancing from an early age and impressed Elizabeth. The couple married in 1958 at St John’s Kirk and held their reception at the nearby Windsor.

From the 1940s through to the 1980s, James’ parents ran the dancing school from halls, including St Stephen’s in Paradise Place, and the Station Hotel.

James had a long career as a weaver at Don & Low, later Tay Textiles in Dunkeld Road before moving into a health and safety role.

When he was made redundant in his 60s, he got a job driving for Perth College.

Elizabeth brought up only son Derek, who was born in 1959, then later took on part-time work in the household of Colonel and Lady Rose at Huntingtower.

Elizabeth Stewart and her husband James.

She then went to work full time at Scone aerodrome, working with the many Middle Eastern students before taking up a post at Dewar Court sheltered housing.

Elizabeth’s son, Derek, said: “They had a lifetime of dancing, taught into their 70s and only gave up dancing in their late 70s.”

Elizabeth and James were grandparents to Rory and Caroline and great-grandparents to Connie, Harry and Charlotte.

Just before he died in June 2019, James attended the wedding of Caroline to Rob and in May this year, Elizabeth was at the wedding of Rory to Victoria.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

