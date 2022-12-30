Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250

By Emma Duncan
December 30 2022, 5.08pm
Prime drink sale
The viral drink has proved a huge hit - with many rushing to buy it. Image: SWNS

The viral energy drink Prime is being sold on locally at a huge mark up as shops sell out, including by one eBay user in Perth for £250.

Created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, the viral hydration drink has attracted a cult following among young fans of the duo.

Shops stocking it have been quick to sell out as many rush to try the drink — which was named the official hydration sponsor of Arsenal Football Club.

Aldi stores in Scotland recently started selling three flavours of Prime, with 500ml bottles retailing at £1.99.

Those unable to grab bottles in time have turned online, where some are reselling it at much higher prices.

Youtubers Logan Paul and KSI promoting Prime in London. Image: Scott Garfitt/AP/Shutterstock.

But an investigation by The Courier has revealed many lucky to get their hands on stocks of the product are selling it one at extortionate prices.

One seller on eBay from Perth – username “maraz-5944” – has listed 10 bottles of lime flavoured Prime for £249.99.

Another listing by the same user on the marketplace offers 10 bottles of the tropical punch at a slightly reduced £120.99.

In Asda, the drink is on sale for £2 per bottle. On the official Prime website, where the drink is sold out, packs of 12 can be purchased for under £25.

One person in Perth listed 10 bottles of Prime for £250. Image: eBay.

Asked about the price, the seller claimed the listings were “placeholder” adverts to take advantage of an eBay promotional offer.

They said: “This is a placeholder listing which I made with 80% off fees, that’s why the price is obnoxiously high.

“It’s so I can change it later to a real item I am selling and I will still keep the 80% off fees after the eBay promotion has ended.

One seller in Inverkeithing advertises bottles of Prime for five times the original price. Image: Facebook.

“This isn’t related with prime.”

In Fife and Dundee, individual bottles are being sold on Facebook Marketplace for between £6 and £10.

One person in Auchterarder, who boasts having 40 bottles, is selling them for £8 each.

Stores sell-out

Despite being restricted to one bottle per person, the drink has flown off the shelves when on sale in Aldi and Asda.

Jay Rollo (13) was one of the happy shoppers who managed to secure some Prime at Aldi in The Stack Retail Park, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Stores in Dundee saw their shelves empty by 8.30am during the first day of sale on Thursday, with similar was reported in those in Fife.

Videos and pictures have also emerged of people queueing for hours outside, running through the aisles and crowding round shelves to get their hands on the product.

What is in Prime?

Prime is a low sugar hydration drink with coconut water, vitamins and electrolytes in it. It comes in at only 20 calories per 500ml bottle.

It is sold in seven flavours – Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape and Orange.

