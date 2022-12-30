Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The viral energy drink Prime is being sold on locally at a huge mark up as shops sell out, including by one eBay user in Perth for £250.

Created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, the viral hydration drink has attracted a cult following among young fans of the duo.

Shops stocking it have been quick to sell out as many rush to try the drink — which was named the official hydration sponsor of Arsenal Football Club.

Aldi stores in Scotland recently started selling three flavours of Prime, with 500ml bottles retailing at £1.99.

Those unable to grab bottles in time have turned online, where some are reselling it at much higher prices.

But an investigation by The Courier has revealed many lucky to get their hands on stocks of the product are selling it one at extortionate prices.

One seller on eBay from Perth – username “maraz-5944” – has listed 10 bottles of lime flavoured Prime for £249.99.

Another listing by the same user on the marketplace offers 10 bottles of the tropical punch at a slightly reduced £120.99.

In Asda, the drink is on sale for £2 per bottle. On the official Prime website, where the drink is sold out, packs of 12 can be purchased for under £25.

Asked about the price, the seller claimed the listings were “placeholder” adverts to take advantage of an eBay promotional offer.

They said: “This is a placeholder listing which I made with 80% off fees, that’s why the price is obnoxiously high.

“It’s so I can change it later to a real item I am selling and I will still keep the 80% off fees after the eBay promotion has ended.

“This isn’t related with prime.”

In Fife and Dundee, individual bottles are being sold on Facebook Marketplace for between £6 and £10.

One person in Auchterarder, who boasts having 40 bottles, is selling them for £8 each.

Stores sell-out

Despite being restricted to one bottle per person, the drink has flown off the shelves when on sale in Aldi and Asda.

Stores in Dundee saw their shelves empty by 8.30am during the first day of sale on Thursday, with similar was reported in those in Fife.

Videos and pictures have also emerged of people queueing for hours outside, running through the aisles and crowding round shelves to get their hands on the product.

What is in Prime?

Prime is a low sugar hydration drink with coconut water, vitamins and electrolytes in it. It comes in at only 20 calories per 500ml bottle.

It is sold in seven flavours – Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape and Orange.