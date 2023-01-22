PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth

By Ben MacDonald
January 22 2023, 6.15pm Updated: January 22 2023, 6.31pm
Chinese New Year returned to Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Chinese New Year returned to Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Hundreds took to Perth’s town centre on Sunday to help celebrate Chinese New Year.

The celebrations returned following a two-year absence with Chinese lions, the Rhythm Wave band and other entertainers taking part in a colourful parade.

The Perth Chinese Association parade started at the council’s High Street offices, making its way to Kinnoull Street and then on to Mill Street to join the official celebrations.

Spectators were treated to traditional Chinese singing and dancing during the event, welcoming the year of the rabbit.

Craft stalls, puppet theatre, funfair rides and circus skills with Adventure Circus were also in place to keep those in attendance entertained.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the best moments from the event.

The parade leaves from City Chambers down the high street to Mill street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hundreds came out for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth following a 2 year break due to the Covid pandemic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The crowd were enjoying the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Spectators of all ages were seen having a good time. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some youngsters also dressed up for the occasion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Colour and music filled the streets of Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People were happy to be out celebrating the year of the rabbit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dignitaries hand out fortune cookies to the gathered crowds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese Association made sure everyone was entertained. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Individuals were taking photos as the parade made its return. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Chinese lions made their way through the town. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Young onlookers watch the parade as it made its way from City Chambers down the high street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Spectators were treated to traditional Chinese singing and dancing during the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A child is seen wearing their own dragon hat. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Spectators were snapping photos as the parade passed them. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People gathered on the High Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Children wave as the parade goes by. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese Association gather on the stage. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two performers put on a show for the public. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth City Centre councillor Andrew Parrott addresses the crowd gathered at Mill Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…
A second image has been released since Ross' disappearance. Supplied by Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing man Ross Kinghorn, 57, who travelled to Blair Atholl
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
Police say the man has been found.
Missing Dundee man traced following police appeal
Ross Kinghorn, 57, who has been missing since January 16.
Police launch appeal for missing man who travelled to Blair Atholl
CR0040648 - Joanna Bremner - Perthshire - Calum McRoberts Head Ghillie Meikleour Estate interviewed about litter and fly tipping in the area - Picture shows scenes from the litter pick - ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right)- unnamed road between Meikleour and Lethendy - near Blairgowrie - Thursday 19th January 2023 - - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people'
6
Joy Dunlop helps launch World Gaelic Week. Image: Julie Howden
Perth to host World Gaelic Week event as other groups invited to get involved
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
The fast Ford Escort shared by Scottish rally kings Colin McRae and Robert Reid…
Croftwynd in Milnathort. Image: Google.
Councillors grant appeal for Milnathort beauty salon in residential cul de sac

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Vandals set fire to The Yard's Dundee base on Thursday Image: Claire Grainger
The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz'
3
Geoffrey Johnson has died in prison aged 79. The Angus fraudster used to live a life of luxury in Turin House, in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson,
Forfar fraudster who stole £100m from taxpayer dies in prison
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with 'greatest shot I've ever hit'
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…
Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren

Editor's Picks

Most Commented