PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth

Hundreds took to Perth’s town centre on Sunday to help celebrate Chinese New Year.

The celebrations returned following a two-year absence with Chinese lions, the Rhythm Wave band and other entertainers taking part in a colourful parade.

The Perth Chinese Association parade started at the council’s High Street offices, making its way to Kinnoull Street and then on to Mill Street to join the official celebrations.

Spectators were treated to traditional Chinese singing and dancing during the event, welcoming the year of the rabbit.

Craft stalls, puppet theatre, funfair rides and circus skills with Adventure Circus were also in place to keep those in attendance entertained.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture the best moments from the event.