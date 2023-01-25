Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth

Two men from Manchester have been charged after cannabis valued at £156,000 was seized from a car travelling on the A9 near Perth

Officers say they stopped a white Kia Sportage around 5pm on Tuesday, just south of the Broxden roundabout.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and a significant quantity of cannabis was recovered.

Two men, one aged 53 and another aged 31, were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police ask public to report drug activity

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell urged the public to report any drug-related activity.

He said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to bring those responsible for the supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to play in stamping out this kind of activity and anyone with information about drugs should contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”