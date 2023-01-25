Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth

By Laura Devlin
January 25 2023, 7.32pm
The car was stopped just south of the Broxden roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Two men from Manchester have been charged after cannabis valued at £156,000 was seized from a car travelling on the A9 near Perth

Officers say they stopped a white Kia Sportage around 5pm on Tuesday, just south of the Broxden roundabout.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and a significant quantity of cannabis was recovered.

Two men, one aged 53 and another aged 31, were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police ask public to report drug activity

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell urged the public to report any drug-related activity.

He said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to bring those responsible for the supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to play in stamping out this kind of activity and anyone with information about drugs should contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

