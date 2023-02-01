Threatened land between River Tay and Balhomie House judged to be ‘important wildlife sanctuary’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Threatened land between River Tay and Balhomie House judged to be ‘important wildlife sanctuary’

By Peter John Meiklem
February 1 2023, 6.00am
Michael Foreman and George Logan pictured by the River Tay.
Michael Foreman and George Logan pictured by the River Tay. Image: PJ Meiklem / DC Thomson.

Land threatened with housing development on the banks of the River Tay is an “important wildlife sanctuary,” an expert has found.

Residents living close to the Cargill Beat stretch of the river feel it is only a matter of time before landowner Timothy Coupe applies for permission to build in the secluded spot.

Neighbour Michael Foreman commissioned environment consultant Paul Hanson to inspect the land.

Michael said Mr Coupe previously told him he intended to build at least two eco-homes next to the river.

Mr Hanson is director of Perth environment consultancy Arboretum Internationale.

The expert said the piece of land had been “left to nature”. Back in the 1900s it was part of the grounds attached to the neighbouring mansion Balhomie House.

He continued: “Anecdotal evidence indicates that red squirrels, Roe deer, a wide variety of bird and insect species use the site.

“With only the immediate neighbours infrequently walking through the site, this largely undisturbed riparian woodland pasture presents an important wildlife sanctuary as an integral link of the riverside woodland from Perth, north to the River Isla crossing by Meikleour.”

Old landowner broke planning rules

Perth and Kinross planners cautioned previous land owner Sorcha Bruce and family for allowing basic development on the stretch of land between the A93 and the River Tay without obtaining planning permission.

That came before Mr Coupe bought the 5.7 hectares of riverside property for £160,000 on October 31, 2022.

Companies House records show Mr Coupe previously ran a company involved in the development of building projects.

Balhomie House, which looks on to the piece of land by the river bank.
Balhomie House, which looks on to the piece of land by the river bank.

Perth and Kinross planning officials ruled that work on an access track through the land constituted a “breach of planning control” in July last year.

They did not, however, use enforcement powers to compel the landowner to restore the site to its previous state.

Mr Hanson concluded: “Any development proposal, for housing or other activity such as an ATV or mountain biking trail, must be subject to a stringent and comprehensive ecological assessment.”

He suggested the area could become a Local Nature Conservation Site. That scheme identifies “locally important natural heritage that could be damaged by development”.

Mr Hanson appeared mystified by the development work done prior to the land sale in October last year.

“Though the works have been undertaken under the guise of improving access to the site there is no obvious reason to improve the access. The recently formed track simply terminates with no turning circle.

“The access does not appear to have been utilised since its formation, one can only wonder at the need to improve an access that no-one uses.”

Worried neighbours commissioned study

Michael Foreman owns neighbouring Balhomie House. He commissioned Mr Hanson to provide a professional view.

Michael said: “This is a site where there has been no human habitation in recorded history. It provides an essential habitat for local wildlife.

“Any form of development would have a negative impact far wider than the site itself.”

Neighbour George Logan said the land through “lack of management” had “become an oasis of diverse wildlife”.

“It is a true rewilded area in a time of rewilding our land. A refuge for deer and squirrels as well as plants and birds. That included owls and other raptors. It also includes a sizeable population of the ‘vulnerable’ Lesser Butterfly orchid. As well as other orchid species.”

We contacted Mr Coupe at his home in the North West of England. He declined to comment.

